Special Promotions and Theme Nights Announced for First Three Months of 2024 OKC Baseball Club Season

OKLAHOMA CITY - The defending Pacific Coast League champion Oklahoma City Baseball Club will celebrate more than 60 years of Triple-A franchise history throughout the 2024 season with a wide array of family-friendly promotions and theme nights when Oklahoma City's home schedule opens Tuesday, April 2 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Promotional nights highlight each home series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season, including Oklahoma City 89ers Thursdays and City Celebration Sundays. Fan-favorite weekly $2 Tuesday, Friday Night Fireworks and Sunday Kids Run the Bases promotions return for 2024.

Oklahoma City's promotional calendar through the first half of the season also includes First Responders Night April 19, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night April 20, the team's first-ever Star Wars Night May 4 and Salute to Armed Forces Night June 7. An OKC hat giveaway is scheduled for May 4 and several Braum's Friends and Family, All-You-Can-Eat and Future All-Stars dates are available during the first three months of the season.

Single-game tickets for Oklahoma City Baseball Club home games from April through June go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at okcbaseball.com/tickets and will range in price from $12-38. Group and season tickets for the entire 2024 season are available for purchase now. Single-game tickets for July-September home games are scheduled to go on sale in June and promotions for the second half of the season will be announced at that time.

Scheduled first pitch for most home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is 7:05 p.m. New this season, Saturday night games through June begin at 6:05 p.m. Additionally, Sunday home games through June start at 2:05 p.m. and three Wednesday Field Trip Day games on April 17, May 1 and June 19 begin at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday games preceding those three morning games begin at 6:05 p.m., April 16, April 30 and June 18.

Starting with $2 Tuesday on Opening Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark April 2, Oklahoma City's promotional calendar through the end of June, includes:

$2 Tuesdays

All Tuesday home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

Oklahoma City 89ers Thursdays

Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history and retro team mascot Robo Niner will be on hand for every Thursday home game throughout the 2024 season. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

Friday Night Fireworks

Fireworks follow each of Oklahoma City's scheduled Friday night home baseball games throughout the season.

City Celebration Sundays

Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps for every Sunday home game throughout the 2024 season. The jerseys and 405 area code caps were introduced last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City's original MAPS project that opened in 1998. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch for Sunday games, and following the games, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Giveaway Night

The first 1,000 fans through the gates May 4 will receive an Oklahoma City Baseball Club hat.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

Oklahoma City will don special edition Marvel-inspired jerseys on the field, along with Marvel-inspired caps, Saturday, April 20 against the Sacramento River Cats. The game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefitting the Rookie League Foundation of Oklahoma. The game presentation experience will immerse fans into the Marvel universe throughout the night.

Field Trip Days

Field Trip Days on Wednesday, April 17 (11:05 a.m.) and Wednesday, May 1 (11:05 a.m.), presented by the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas, give students a chance to enjoy a fun field trip and day baseball game before the school year ends. On Wednesday, June 19 (11:05 a.m.), summer camps and day care centers can come out to the ballpark to enjoy a unique outing and day baseball game. For all three dates, groups of 10 or more receive an OKC game ticket, hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person. These dates are extremely popular and sell out fast.

Star Wars Night

Oklahoma City will host its first-ever Star Wars Night Saturday, May 4 when the team plays the Salt Lake Bees. Players and coaches will wear special edition Star Wars-inspired jerseys on the field that will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefitting Niagara Cares. The game presentation experience will immerse fans into the Star Wars universe throughout the night. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Oklahoma City Baseball Club hat.

Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's

Current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated during Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's on Friday, June 7. The night features in-game recognition of military members while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats when they play the Round Rock Express. Special rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Medieval Knight

When Oklahoma City hosts Round Rock Saturday, June 8, enjoy a renaissance fair setting at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with costumed characters, special acts and a festive atmosphere providing a nod to medieval times.

Braum's Friends and Family Nights

Four Braum's Friends and Family Nights during the first half of the season allow groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, OKC hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person. Dates for Braum's Friends and Family Nights through June are Saturday, April 6; Saturday, May 4; Saturday, May 25 and Friday, June 7.

All-You-Can-Eat

Four special games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark early in the season feature all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $25 per person for groups of 10 or more. Enjoy this all-you-can-eat offer Saturday, April 20; Friday, May 24; Saturday, June 8 and Saturday, June 22.

Group Theme Nights

- Future All-Stars (Saturday, June 8; Saturday, June 22) - Youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field during these popular group nights. Game tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC hat and start at $16.

- Girl Scouts (Saturday, April 6) - Girl Scout troops and their families can access the ballpark one hour early to enjoy food, bounce houses and games. They also are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field. Group tickets for this night are $16 each and include a limited edition OKC baseball hat, patch and food.

- First Responders (Friday, April 19) - We invite all first responders to be recognized for their amazing service to the community and to help us recognize the 29th anniversary of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. Tickets start at $16 per person for groups of 10 or more.

- Nurse and Teacher Appreciation (Friday, May 3) -Nurses and teachers from across the state of Oklahoma are invited out to the ballpark to help us celebrate the amazing work they do for our community. Tickets for groups of 10 or more start at $16 per person.

- Boy Scouts (Saturday, May 4) - Scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in an on-field parade and recognition prior to OKC's game on this special night. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC baseball hat and Scouts also receive a patch. May 4 is also Star Wars Night and an OKC Baseball hat giveaway night.

- Moore Youth Baseball (Friday, May 24) - Youth baseball teams that participate in the Moore Youth Baseball League are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field. Tickets are $16 each and include a limited edition OKC Baseball hat.

- Edmond Youth Sports (Friday, June 21) - Youth baseball and softball teams that participate in the Edmond Youth Sports Association are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field. Tickets start at $16 each and include a limited edition OKC Baseball hat.

INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life

The INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series returns for a 13th season and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases during select games in April, May, July and September.

LifeShare Everlasting Fans

Representatives from LifeShare of Oklahoma will be on concourse during select home games to encourage organ donation, answer questions and distribute information about the organization's initiatives. Fans who register to become an organ donor at a game will receive an exclusive T-shirt.

Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Rookie Signing Bonus

Parents can register their children ages 3-12 to become the Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Rookie of the Game. Winners are randomly selected for every Friday home game starting in April to earn their Rookie Signing Bonus while attending the game with their family. The Rookie of the Game will start the night with $50 toward a savings account and then earn an additional $10 for every run scored by the OKC that night. For more information, click here.

Love's Baseball Buddies

Love's Baseball Buddies will take the field with the OKC Baseball Club during select games. Parents can sign up their children for the chance to be introduced over the public address system and access the field for the starting lineup and national anthem. Boys and girls selected to participate will also receive an OKC T-shirt and hat. For more information, click here.

Newcastle Casino's Bring in Your Ticket

During home games, fans ages 18 or older can stop by the promotions kiosk to pick up a voucher that can be redeemed at Newcastle Casino for a limited edition OKC Baseball Club T-shirts and hats when they register for a free Player's Club Membership.

OKC Baseball Club MVP Program presented by Devon and Olsson

The OKC Baseball Club MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education is a free, easy-to-use and powerful education tool for second-, third- and fourth-grade teachers presented by Devon and Olsson. Used in classrooms across Oklahoma, the MVP Program helps teachers motivate students to learn and participate inside and outside the classroom by recognizing and rewarding students for their achievements. For additional information or to register, click here.

OKC Reading Challenge presented by Energy Transfer

The OKC Reading Challenge presented by Energy Transfer encourages Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade to read 20 minutes per day and log their progress to receive Oklahoma City Baseball tickets, pregame field access and a chance to win other prizes. For additional information and to download a reading log, click here.

Teacher of the Game presented by the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas

The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas will honor five outstanding teachers throughout the 2024 season. Each teacher will be recognized on the field prior to a game and receive a check for science and math supplies.

OHSO Road to the Show

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office is partnering with OKC Baseball on the "Road to the Show" this season to give away a VIP experience by encouraging fans to share why they want to ENDUI. One lucky winner will receive a one-night stay at the Oklahoma City Omni Hotel, a limo ride to have dinner at Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse prior to a 2024 Oklahoma City baseball game, an entertainment suite with 16 tickets and a parking pass for an OKC game, as well as the opportunity to throw out a first pitch and receive a custom team jersey. For additional information, click here.

ZIPS Car Wash Dirtiest Car on the Lot

ZIPS Car Wash will be giving away a $25 gift card and an air freshener to one lucky fan for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday home game for the "Dirtiest Car on the Lot" promotion. The winner's license plate will be featured on the video board during weekend home games with a call to head to the Promotions Kiosk at section 109 to claim their prize. No prior entry is required.

Ticket Information

Group and season ticket packages are currently available for the entire 2024 season. Single-game tickets for Oklahoma City's April-June home games go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 and will range from $12-38. All tickets will be digital and are available for purchase online at okcbaseball.com/tickets.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 baseball schedule, click here. For OKC's complete promotional schedule, click here, and for season-long promotions, click here. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

