Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Announced as Cornerstone Partner and Official Healthcare Provider of the Hub City Spartanburgers

February 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers are proud to introduce Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System as a Cornerstone Partner and the Official Healthcare Provider of the Spartanburgers.

Through the healthcare system's Sports Medicine Institute, physicians will provide expert orthopedic care to Spartanburger players, attending home games and working with the team to ensure optimal performance. In case of emergencies, Spartanburg EMS also will be at Fifth Third Park to care for fans and the community.

As part of this partnership, fans can look forward to family-friendly features, including a dedicated play area for young fans and activities for all ages throughout the season.

"As a Cornerstone Partner, Spartanburg Regional is excited to help create an engaging space for children to stay active during home games and collaborate on family-friendly fun," said Dr. Chuck Morrow, system chief operating officer & executive vice president. "We are also proud to serve as the Official Healthcare Provider of the Spartanburgers, helping to care for the team and our community as they enjoy games."

Spartanburg Regional Kids Zone

As part of the partnership, the healthcare system also will be the title sponsor of the Spartanburg Regional Kids Zone, which will be located down the third base concourse and feature activities for kids 12 and under.

The Spartanburg Regional Kids Zone will include a 25-foot grain silo play structure equipped with slides, lookouts, interior features and a treasure hunt game. The area will feature a 12-foot climbing wall built up the side of the ballpark structure and onto a large, colorful mural showcasing Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Regional Kid's Zone will have a small "train engine" for younger fans to climb into and slide out of, as well as kid-powered sensory totems that are energized by the kids playing with them.

"The Spartanburg Regional Kids Zone is going to be one of the coolest play areas in baseball," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Hub City Spartanburgers. "Our young fans will be drawn to the towering silo, the colorful mural and the unique play features of the space."

Family Funday Sunday

In addition to supporting the kid's zone, Spartanburg Regional will promote family fun as the team's title sponsor of Sunday home games - Family Funday Sunday presented by Spartanburg Regional. All Spartanburgers' Sunday home games will start at 2:05 p.m., guaranteeing early end times and giving kids an opportunity to run laps around the bases after those games.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Gate

Spartanburg Regional will also be the title sponsor of the right field entrance, located closest to the corner of South Daniel Morgan Avenue and West Henry Street. The entrance will be called the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Gate, and backlit signage will be affixed to the gate structure.

Fans can also expect to see Spartanburg Regional involved with on-field promotions, giveaways, activations and more.

About the Hub City Spartanburgers

The Hub City Spartanburgers, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, will embark on their inaugural season in April 2025. The team's home opener at Fifth Third Park is slated for April 15, 2025. For more information on the Spartanburgers, visit milb.com/hub-city. For information about tickets to any of Hub City's 66 home games, call 864-658-4206 or email: [email protected] For media inquiries, email: [email protected]. Follow along with the Spartanburgers on social media.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 19, 2025

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Announced as Cornerstone Partner and Official Healthcare Provider of the Hub City Spartanburgers - Hub City Spartanburgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.