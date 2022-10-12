Space Cowboys Unveil Marvel-Inspired Logo

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today joined teams throughout Minor League Baseball (MiLB) in "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series by unveiling an alternate Marvel-inspired Space Cowboys logo.

The logo will appear on a specialty Space Cowboys uniform and hat for the 2023 season as part of the Space Cowboys "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" night, which will be announced with the team's promotional schedule.

An exclusive merchandise launch will be held on MiLB.com on Nov. 18, including the New Era Cap Co. on-field game caps. Fans can visit slspacecowboys.com/shop to purchase their Space Cowboys Marvel-inspired gear or visit the Galaxy Gifts Team Store at Constellation Field.

"The first phase of MiLB's groundbreaking partnership with Marvel Entertainment delivered on our promise to bring our unique brand of fun and entertainment to more fans across the country," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "When you combine the creative power of these two storied brands, the promotions, events, and now merchandise fans will see in ballparks and retail stores in the years ahead will create memories that will be passed from generation to generation, and we are beyond excited to share these new team-specific logos and characters Marvel created as we build excitement for the 2023 baseball season."

The Space Cowboys, along with the other 95 participating MiLB teams, will wear the Marvel-inspired uniforms for at least one game in the both the 2023 and '24 seasons.

As part of the special event and content series, a "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" comic book will be distributed at Constellation Field and other participating MiLB ballparks during the 2023 season.

Fans can track all "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" logos throughout MiLB, as well as find information on the multi-year partnership between Marvel and MLB by visiting http://www.milb.com/marvel.

