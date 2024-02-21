Space Cowboys 'Set the Course' for 2024

February 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Today the Sugar Land Space Cowboys unveiled their 2024 campaign, preparing to #SetTheCourse as they begin their fourth season as the Astros' Triple-A affiliate and third under the Space Cowboys name.

In the same way Space Cowboys players are on a voyage to the Houston Astros, #SetTheCourse is a guiding principle to continue along the path established in the first three years as a part of the Astros' organization. Drawing on star charts and deep space themes, #SetTheCourse establishes an out-of-this-world image for the 2024 Space Cowboys.

Single game tickets for all 75 home games for Sugar Land will go on sale on Friday, February 23 at 10 am. The Space Cowboys will also unveil their entire promotional schedule coming up on Friday as well.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 21, 2024

Space Cowboys 'Set the Course' for 2024 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.