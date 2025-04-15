Southwest Kansas Storm Playbook: Stand on Business

April 15, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Southwest Kansas Storm head into Week 6 with a record of 3-2. They'll be back in action again this week as they travel to Corpus Christi to take on the Tritons on Saturday, April 19th, at 8:00 p.m. ET on EvergreenNOW.

A Close Win

In Week 5, the Storm held on to a late surge by the Salina Liberty to snag their third victory of the season over their Kansas rivals 22-20. I asked Storm Head Coach Gary Thomas for his thoughts on the game, "Happy to get the win, but lots to clean up." "You know, when you look at the big picture, ultimately, your number one goal is always to win the game." "We had five trips inside their five-yard line and only came away with one touchdown and two field goals, which is not going to win you very many games." "We've got to do a better job finishing drives deep in their territory."

Coach Thomas felt like the offense moved the ball well every time they had it; it just came down to execution when they were close to the end zone. He was happy with his defense holding up and coming away with stops, holding the Liberty to just 20 points at the end of the day. "There's a lot of positives to take away. I think we're playing some good football," Thomas said. He also complimented the Liberty, "I think the version of Salina everybody saw on Saturday is a better version of Salina than what they put on the field against Corpus."

On to Texas

This week, they take on the undefeated Corpus Christi Tritons in a game with massive implications. A win this week vaults the Storm into the conversation with the best teams in the league and would have them sitting at 3-2, a Hail Mary away from being 4-1. Coach Thomas said the Tritons look like a good team, as their undefeated record would say. "Their defensive line seems to be a really solid group." "They are a quality group, they are more of the Arena style similar to the Billings, Albany's, and Nashville's of the world as far as their style of play."

"It's just a matter of us going out there and executing and being able to offset the things they do well and personnel they are using." He expects a strong challenge from Corpus, but knows his team is up to the task. "They are a good football team, we are a good football team, and we're going to find out which one is better Saturday." "This is a great opportunity to stand on business and prove to people what kind of football team we are."

