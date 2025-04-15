Arena Football One's Week 6 Power Rankings

Week 6 is upon us, folks! For many Arena Football One fans, the best-of-the-best have a firm grip on the top spots in our Power Rankings. Find out where your favorite team ranks this week as the 2025 AF1 continues. Want to bet on Arena Football One? Head to BettorEdge and begin your AF1 betting now!

8. (0-4) salina liberty

The Salina Liberty played their best game of the young season this past weekend against division rival Southwest Kansas Storm. A nail-biting 22-20 loss gives way to the Liberty at number eight in our rankings. Head Coach Heron O'Neal's squad played a great game defensively, but it was the offense that held them back once again. The Liberty elected to start Jamario Benson at Quarterback in Week 5, but they eventually reverted to Javin Kilgo to close out the second half. Wide Receivers Malik Honeycutt and Edward Smith, Jr. balled out for Salina in the loss. Running back Tracy Brooks remains among the top rushers in the league as well. Defensive Back Shaq Bond played a fantastic game for the Liberty as well. Execution and consistency have been issues for Salina. After mounting a great second-half comeback, a botched snap on a would-be, go-ahead field goal gave the Storm the win. Ultimately for this team to become more successful, they need to score more points. Salina is the only Arena Football One team to have not scored over 100 total points this season. They are also the only winless team remaining in AF1. This combination of factors keeps Salina in the same position as last week. The Liberty will play in Week 6 against the Oregon Lightning and look for their first win of 2025.

7. (1-3) washington wolfpack

Another tough loss for the Washington Wolfpack this past weekend keeps the team in the seventh spot in our Power Rankings. A 61-21 defeat at the hands of our number two team in the rankings has the Wolfpack starting the season at 1-3. A fantastic start to the game saw the Wolfpack ahead by 15 points. However, as we know with Arena Football, no lead is safe. Despite a plethora of turnovers by both teams, Washington could not withstand the offensive onslaught of Corpus Christi. Washington gave up 34 unanswered points to close out the loss. For Washington to find themselves back in the win column, the recipe is simple. Tighten up on defense and protect the football. The Wolfpack have surrendered a league-worst 213 total points to opponents to start the year. Quarterback Ed Crouch and Wide Receiver DeShon Williams are excellent offensive weapons who will continue to produce for Washington. Defenders Caleb Brown and Armand Childs have been excellent in the defensive backfield for the Wolfpack this year. It will be a quick turnaround for the Wolfpack as they face the Nashville Kats in Week 6 on Thursday night.

6. (1-3) oregon lightning

Continuing with our Power Rankings, the electrifying Oregon Lightning remain steady at the sixth spot. With no game played in Week 5, Oregon has been hard at work preparing for their Week 6 matchup. Behind a trio of excellent receivers in Kris Lewis, Marquis Sampson, and Richy Anderson II, Lightning Quarterback Dalton Cole has plenty of great options to throw to. The issue for Oregon has been inconsistency on both sides of the football. Offensively, the deep ball has been a saving grace for this team. The short and intermediate passing game have been lackluster for the Lightning to start the season. Defensively, opponents have been scoring at will against Oregon. If this team can clean up those issues, the sky's the limit. With a 1-3 record early on in the year, the Lightning have plenty of time to shoot up the rankings with more consistent play. Great individual efforts from Cole, Lewis, and Defensive End Amani Peoples have made this Lightning team must-see-TV., As for the sixth ranking this week, Oregon has looked a bit more competitive compared to Washington. This puts them ahead of the Wolfpack heading into Week 6. Oregon will play its next game this weekend against the Salina Liberty.

5. (1-2) nashville kats

As we approach the halfway point in our Week 6 Power Rankings, the Nashville Kats remain in the five spot. The Kats are the only team in Arena Football One to start a different Quarterback in each of its first three games of 2025. In a Week 4 win over the Oregon Lightning, Nashville elected to start QB Tyler Kulka. Kulka delivered a stellar performance, and it will be interesting to see who emerges as QB1 moving forward. Veteran QB Dalton Oliver was signed last week and has looked great in practice thus far. Wide Receiver Robert Jones Jr. will continue to be a difference-maker whenever he touches the ball for Nashville. Jones Jr. has accumulated 368 total yards and sits tied for second in the league in points scored with 42. A model of consistency to begin the year, Nashville has been fueled by its defense. Nashville jumps ahead of both Washington and Oregon based upon their outstanding defense, and the ability to keep opposing teams' scoring to a minimum. Fueled by a dominant defensive line and playmaking defenders in the second and third levels, the Kats look to get another win this week against the 1-3 Washington Wolfpack on the road. Nashville is parked ahead of both Washington and Oregon thanks to being a much more consistent team at this point in the season.

4. (3-2) southwest kansas storm

Our Week 6 Power Rankings continue with the Southwest Kansas Storm in the fourth spot. After withstanding a furious second-half comeback against the Salina Liberty, the Storm earned their third win of the season in Week 5. Southwest Kansas continues to play great football behind AF1 MVP frontrunner Quarterback Jalen Morton. Morton has been exactly as advertised for Head Coach Gary Thomas and company to start the 2025 season. Morton leads Arena Football One in passing yards (879), rushing yards (221), rushing touchdowns (7), and total yards (1,120) to begin the year. Wide Receiver Demarius Washington has emerged as a favorite target for Morton and it has propelled him to number one in receiving yards league-wide with 342. Defensively, the Storm have had some ups and downs. They played a great game in Week 5, but in previous weeks, they have given up a ton of points and yardage to opponents. For the Storm to continue to win, they will need to play the same type of defense they showed this past weekend. The Storm arrive at four in this week's rankings based on the fact that they have given up 198 total points, plus they have two losses to begin the year. Next up for Southwest Kansas are the Corpus Christi Tritons in Week 6.

3. (3-0) corpus christi tritons

The Corpus Christi Tritons laid the hammer down on the Washington Wolfpack 61-21 in Week 5. Sitting at number three in our Week 6 Power Rankings, the Tritons have a legitimate case to be even higher than they are. Unbeaten to begin the year, Corpus Christi is clicking on all cylinders. Offensively, Quarterback Fred Payton, Jr. has compiled 17 total touchdowns in three games in 2025. Arena Football One fans are well aware of Wide Receiver Darius Prince, the clear WR1 for Corpus Christi to begin the year. The Tritons also roster receivers Quintavis Workman, Arthur Anderson, and Jerron McGaw, all of which are capable of making big-time plays at a moment's notice. Simply put, the Tritons offense is arguably the best league wide. Switching to the defensive side of the ball, the dynamic duo of Defensive Backs Isaiah McFarland and Dwayne Hollis has propelled this Tritons defense to elite status in 2025. The pair have combined for 19 tackles, five interceptions, and six passes defensed in 12 quarters of action. Furthermore, the collective efforts of Corpus Christi's defensive line have given more opportunities on the back end to make plays when needed. The Tritons sit at three this week due to the first and second teams on our list having a better strength of schedule. Corpus Christi could be the number one team in the league next week with a win against the Southwest Kansas Storm.

2. (2-1) billings outlaws

The Billings Outlaws remain strong at the number two spot in our Power Rankings. The two best teams in Arena Football One took the field against one another in Week 5, and unfortunately for Billings, they took the loss against Albany. Rookie Quarterback Braden Wingle has looked like an Arena Veteran in the early part of the season. With 12 total touchdowns and 602 total offensive yards, the Outlaws gunslinger has emerged as an MVP frontrunner. Wide Receiver Jevin Frett has been Wingle's favorite target to begin the year. Billings' offense also runs through Fullback Shawn McFarland, who had a five-touchdown game in Week 1. McFarland ranks second in the league in rushing yards with 102 in three games played. Defensively, it all starts up front. Multiple dominant performances from players such as Sidney Houston, Jr., Khalib Slaughter, and Brandon Brice have allowed Billings to succeed in 2025. Following the Week 5 loss to Albany, the Outlaws will try to get their revenge in a Week 6 showdown with none other than the Firebirds. Should Billings get a win this week in their 2025 home opener, they could possibly bump Albany out of the top spot in our Power Rankings next week.

1. (4-0) albany firebirds

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the Albany Firebirds. The red-hot Firebirds remain at number one in our rankings for the fourth consecutive week. With a stellar 62-24 win against longtime rival Billings Outlaws this past weekend, Albany has emerged as a powerhouse in Arena Football One. Led by Quarterback Sam Castronova, Albany has soared to the top of the AF1 standings with a perfect 4-0 record. Castronova has thrown 20 touchdown passes and rushed for three more to start the 2025 league year. Wide Receivers Duane Brown and Darien Townsend have combined to haul in 16 of those 20 touchdowns. On defense, the Firebirds' defensive line is led by Dejon Walden and Ezekiel Rose who have harassed opposing quarterbacks. Walden and Rose have combined for seven sacks to begin their 2025 campaign. Albany's third level has been fantastic as well. Defensive Backs Markus Smith and Derrick Jones have been ballhawks, intercepting a combined seven passes to begin the year. Kicker Henry Nell is a weapon for the Firebirds, too. The plan for Albany moving forward is clear-cut: keep dominating in all phases of the game, and keep piling up wins. The Firebirds look to remain undefeated as they travel to Montana for what should be a great Week 6 rematch with the Outlaws.

