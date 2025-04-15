April 15 Transactions Update

April 15, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







After an exciting weekend of games, there are more players on the move! Here is the April 15, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Deandre Wallace Albany WR

Torree Boyd Salina OL/DL

Rakeem Cato Salina QB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents upon clearing waivers.

Tristen Vance Albany LB

Brandon Kyles Salina QB

Tony Kennedy Salina OL

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 15, 2025

April 15 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.