April 15 Transactions Update
April 15, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
After an exciting weekend of games, there are more players on the move! Here is the April 15, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.
Deandre Wallace Albany WR
Torree Boyd Salina OL/DL
Rakeem Cato Salina QB
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents upon clearing waivers.
Tristen Vance Albany LB
Brandon Kyles Salina QB
Tony Kennedy Salina OL
