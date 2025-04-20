The Storm Rob the Bank, Strike Serious Blow to Tritons

This was a hard fought match through and through. The Storm needed a win to keep a winning record, and the Tritons were fighting to extend the undefeated season. At the end of this thriller, it was the Storm on top 47-40.

Miracle Times Two

It took the Storm every second of the game to muster up the points for a win. The Tritons had a chance to make a drive with 43 seconds left. Getting down the field, they attempted a field goal which clanked off the right upright. The Storm offense then took the stage with a mere six seconds on the clock. They get a quick completion and are able to get off a timeout with one second left. The events that would follow are likely the most wild events of the season. Jalen Morten took the snap, dropped back into his own endzone and fired the hail mary. Who else would come down with it but Demarius Washington. The story did not end there.

The prayer heave was called back by a holding call, sending the home Triton crowd into a frenzy. The Storm would have to line it back up and run one more play with no time on the clock. Morten sent Washington as the high-motion man and connected with him at mid-field, but he did not hold on to it. Shiloh Flanagan came across for the hook-and-ladder. Flanagan then beat two defenders, cementing a miraculous victory for the Storm. Tritons fans might be haunted by the hook-and-ladder that ended their perfect franchise record at home.

Jalen Morton Plays in Stunning Fashion

Jalen Morton continued to show off why he is the most potent offensive player in the league. He faced off against possibly the best defense in the league and still broke off for over 280 yards and five passing touchdowns. He was also impossible to take down in the backfield. It is no wonder that he is leading in nearly every offensive category and looks good while doing it.

Mistakes Catch up to Corpus

The first drive of the game sent shivers down the spine of all the fans at American Bank arena. It was the return of all the housekeeping issues that have plagued them this season. The Tritons could not even get a play off in the game without getting a delay of game penalty. Despite the early penalty, they put together a decent drive. However, before they could grab some points, Darius Prince had the ball punched loose at the two yard line.

The Tritons had more issues controlling their passion which directly led to points coming off the board. After a bomb of a touchdown to Darius Prince, Aeden Johnson tried to help out his squad with a deuce in the second quarter. However, there was an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty called after the Prince touchdown, meaning the Tritons were not eligible to score a deuce.

The Tritons have been able to overcome their mistakes through their first three games, but they knew they would not be able to do it forever. The Tritons will never be able to blame lack of production on their lack of ability, it will nearly always be on critical penalties or turnovers. If they do not fumble on the first drive, they likely come away with six. If they do not draw an unsportsmanlike conduct, they get to keep the deuce. If they do not give the ball right back after an interception, they likely had some points.

Key Players for the Storm

Shiloh Flanagan had a top-notch game tonight, regardless of him punching in the game-winning tonight. He had nine catches for 120 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He was a reliable target all night and consistently got the Storm across the sticks, extending their drives.

Demarius Washinton and Charles Hall IV also had their hand in this win. Together they contributed about 120 yards, with Hall getting in the endzone twice.

Key Players for the Tritons

Fred Payton Jr found his stride this game. He had 240 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.

Isaiah McFarland displayed his defensive dominance once again. The stat sheet shows seven tackles and an interception. What it does not show is how he plagued the storm with tight coverage and consistent pass breakups. He extends his streak to four straight games with an interception.

By Tyler Bell

