Storm Whips up Trouble, Outlaws Can't Escape the Forecast

May 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Southwest Kansas Storm News Release







The Billings Outlaws couldn't withstand the weather inside of United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas on Saturday evening as the Southwest Kansas Storm snagged their fifth win of the season with a 49-31 victory. Their stifling defense was the story of this game and MVP candidate Jalen Morton continued to shine. The Outlaws debuted their new stars after the shakeup in Corpus Christi, but it just wasn't enough.

As it Happened

The first quarter started off with a bang before slowing way down. A bad kick return by the Storm had them starting the game at their own 1-yard line. They were unable to convert on four attempts and handed the ball to the Outlaws with one yard to go. An easy handoff to Kenneth Brewer III and the Outlaws grabbed a quick 7-0 lead.

The bad start didn't rain on the Storm's parade, as they drove down the field and Jalen Morton ran the ball in on fourth down, after a missed XP it was 7-6 Outlaws. This time the Storm forced the Outlaws to start on the 1-yard line. At the end of the first it was 7-6 Billings.

The second quarter is where the fireworks began. The Outlaws drove 49 yards and Braden Wingle tossed a touchdown to Jamaar Moore. After missing the XP, Jalen Morton's second touchdown run tied the game up at 13. The play of the game came on the ensuing drive when Keon Clary picked off Braden Wingle, then had the awareness to toss the ball to fellow defensive back Michael Lawson, who ran it back for a touchdown.

After a goal-line stand by the Storm defense where Billing's had the ball on all four downs at the 1-yard line, the Storm scored again, and on the ensuing kickoff, Dillon Burkhard scored a DUECE, capping a 23-point run by the Storm. The Storm defense once again held strong and stopped the Outlaws, who kicked a field goal with 11 seconds left in the half. They took advantage on the kickoff, hitting their own DUECE to narrow the score to 29-18, Southwest Kansas. That would be the score as the teams headed to the locker rooms for halftime.

Second Half

The Outlaws started the second half with the ball and immediately drove down the field. Braden Wingle tossed a pass up in the end zone that bounced off the net and was picked off by Storm defender and former Iowa Hawkeye Reggie Bracy. Bracy returned the interception 51 yards for a touchdown to put the Storm up 36-18 without even touching the ball. Big man touchdown alert! Billings quickly drove down the field once again, and this time from the 1-yard line, punched it in with big man, offensive lineman Tyrone Sampson Jr to cut the lead to 36-25 Storm.

A huge play on the next drive, the Storm got the ball within inches of the goal line before a bad snap sailed over Jalen Morton's head and was recovered by the Outlaws, but multiple flags on the play left Billings Head Coach Cedric Walker beside himself, and gave the Storm the ball on the 1-inch line. Jalen Morton punched it in on the ensuing play, walking into the end zone for his third rushing touchdown of the game and giving the Storm the 43-25 lead. The third quarter would come to a close with the same score.

The Outlaws opened the fourth quarter with Darius Prince's first touchdown as a member of the Billings squad to cut the Storm's lead to 43-31. Southwest Kansas quickly answered, driving down the field and punching the ball in with Logan Wright. The Storm defense once again comes up big as Joe Golden recovers the loose ball, and the Storm take over on the Outlaws' 12-yard line. The teams would trade defensive stops back and forth until time expired.

Standout Players

Storm quarterback Jalen Morton has to be the leader in the MVP race at this point in time. The league leader in rushing yards added another 32 rushing yards and three more touchdown runs on the day. He threw for just 97 yards but added his fourth touchdown through the air. The entire Storm defense gets a shout-out in this section, from goal-line stands to acrobatic play in the defensive backfield, the Storm defense robbed the Outlaws all evening long.

Kenneth Brewer III had the biggest impact on the offensive side of the ball for the Outlaws. He caught the ball 11 times for 92 yards and punched in a touchdown on his only rushing attempt of the game. New addition Dewayne Hollins made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball, racking up six tackles and being in the right place at the right time for an interception to end the first half in the end zone and a fumble recovery that was nullified by a penalty.

Up Next

These two teams meet again in two weeks time, Saturday, May 17th, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on VICETV. This time it'll be in Billings, Montana, for what is sure to be a great rematch. In the meantime, Week 9 will be a break for the Storm, who've played more games than anyone in the league as they get a bye. The Outlaws will host the Washington Wolfpack Saturday, May 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET on EvergreenNOW.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.