May 3 Transactions Update

Here is the May 3, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Rodney Timmons Washington OL/DL

Donyai Dixon Corpus Christi WR

Kevin Short Corpus Christi WR/DB

Reeve Muncie Corpus Christi OL

Dedric Luton Albany DB

Jay Zene Oregon OL

Julio Romo Oregon OL

Philip Harding Oregon WR

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams.

Damian Lopez Washington OL

Jalan Minney Washington WR

De'Jahn Warren Albany DB

Bryce Goggin Oregon WR

Shyhem Nobles Oregon OL

