May 3 Transactions Update
May 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the May 3, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.
Rodney Timmons Washington OL/DL
Donyai Dixon Corpus Christi WR
Kevin Short Corpus Christi WR/DB
Reeve Muncie Corpus Christi OL
Dedric Luton Albany DB
Jay Zene Oregon OL
Julio Romo Oregon OL
Philip Harding Oregon WR
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams.
Damian Lopez Washington OL
Jalan Minney Washington WR
De'Jahn Warren Albany DB
Bryce Goggin Oregon WR
Shyhem Nobles Oregon OL
