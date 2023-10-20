Southern Miss, Nicholls Set to Return to MGM Park for Non-Conference Match-Up

October 20, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - After winning back-to-back Conference-USA Tournament titles at MGM Park in 2018 and 2019, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to return to the Coast for a non-conference match-up against Nicholls on Tuesday, February 27. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., and gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are now available through Ticketmaster and the MGM Park Box Office. Tickets start at $20 for reserved seating. Suites are also available for the game through the Biloxi Shuckers Sales Department. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets in advance as prices will increase on the day of the game.

"With the Southern Miss fans and alumni base across the Coast, we are thrilled to welcome them back to MGM Park," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're also excited to welcome back Nicholls for a second straight year. This should be a fun matchup and a great way to start the baseball season in February."

The Golden Eagles have advanced to Super Regionals in back-to-back years and have reached the NCAA Tournament in seven consecutive seasons. Southern Miss also won the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship in their inaugural season in the conference.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to play at MGM Park this spring," first-year Southern Miss Head Coach Chris Ostrander said. "It will be a great evening of baseball in Biloxi and we look forward to our fans and alumni down on the coast getting a chance to see us in their backyard. We all have great memories of some fun ballgames in that park."

Most recently, Nicholls played at MGM Park this past spring as part of the 2023 Hancock Whitney Classic against Mississippi State. In 2023, the Colonels reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998 after winning the Southland Conference regular season and tournament title.

"We are excited about the opportunity to come back to MGM Park and play against Southern Miss," Nicholls Head Coach Mike Silva said. "The atmosphere and venue are always something our players, staff and administrators look forward to. Southern Miss has a great program and fan base and is always challenging to play against. As we continue to grow the Colonel baseball program, being able to play in front of great fans and teams provides us an opportunity to measure where we are as a program and identify areas we need to improve."

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from October 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.