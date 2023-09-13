South Bend Cubs Welcome over 300,000 Fans in 2023

SOUTH BEND, IN - It's been an incredible year at Four Winds Field and as the season concluded on Sunday, the South Bend Cubs finished with an attendance of 314,591 for the year. A banner year that began with the organization breaking their April attendance record with a mark of 43,749 fans through the gates, ended with the largest attendance for a season since before COVID, and their third straight season with improved crowds.

"The fans of South Bend and Michiana, plus our local community partners, have been incredible and we just can't thank them enough," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "We had the best April in the club's history, the second biggest crowd ever at Four Winds Field on July 4, and it meant a lot to us as an organization to surpass such a big milestone the final weekend of the season."

The average attendance for home games at Four Winds Field this year was 4,915 and on July 4 against Peoria, 8,053 fans came out to the ballpark in Downtown South Bend as the Cubs tallied their second highest attendance mark ever for a single game. It was the best attended game since 8,143 saw the team play at home on July 3, 2015.

Ticket packages are now available for the 2024 season, with season packages starting as low as $150. Packages are flexible and work with a variety of schedules. Package perks include a 20% discount at the Cubs Den Team Store, on-field batting practice, and select guaranteed giveaway items.

Contact a South Bend Cubs Account Executive at 574-235-9988.

