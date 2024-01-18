South Bend Cubs Single Game Tickets on Sale March 6

January 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - After the excitement of the Cubs Convention in Chicago, South Bend Cubs baseball at Four Winds Field is only 82 days away. Single game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale on March 6 at 10:00am ET. Tickets will be available online at SouthBendCubs.com, by calling (574) 235-9988, or visiting the Box Office.

"Last season we surpassed 3 million fans under Andrew Berlin's ownership and set a new attendance record for the month of April," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Just this past week our Bobblehead ticket package sold out as our group and season ticket packages continue to sit near record highs. Despite being in the middle of winter, there is a lot of excitement about South Bend Cubs baseball."

In addition to breaking records last season, the South Bend Cubs were also named the top Single-A Franchise out of 59 other teams by Baseball America and were named Best Ballpark by Ballpark Digest for the 3rd time in eight years.

Ticket prices for the 2024 season are as follows: field box tickets are $13 in advance and $14 on the day of the game, dugout box tickets are $15 in advance and $16 on the day of the game, and lawn tickets (which are only available once the seating bowl has sold out) are $10 in advance and day of the game. While mobile ticketing is available, physical tickets can still be printed in-person at the box office.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at SouthBendCubs.com and use the mobile ticketing option. Digital ticketing provides a safe, convenient, and secure way to use and share game tickets. It also helps prevent lost, forgotten and fraudulent tickets and provides a contactless entry solution for all fans coming through the gates.

Beginning March 6, the Box Office will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and fans can still purchase tickets at the box office or by phone. Fans who purchased the Black Friday or Cyber Monday ticket packages can also exchange those vouchers for tickets beginning on this date.

Opening Day at Four Winds Field is Tuesday, April 9 against the Wisconsin Timber Ratters. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2024 magnet schedule. Information on additional giveaways and promotions for the 2024 season will be announced in the coming weeks. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

Information regarding 2024 Opening Day VIP Packages will also be available in the coming weeks.

