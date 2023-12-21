South Bend Cubs Named Top Single-A Franchise by Baseball America

December 21, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs, High-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, have once again been named one of the top Minor League Baseball teams in the country. Out of 60 clubs, Baseball America has selected the South Bend Cubs as the 2023 Single-A Bob Freitas Award winner, which includes both High-A and Low-A teams. Presented annually to a franchise from each of Minor League Baseball's classification levels, the Freitas award recognizes long-term business success, community involvement, and operational excellence.

Baseball America, the foremost publication for Major League, Minor League, and collegiate baseball, has presented the Freitas awards annually since 1989. This marks the second time South Bend has been bestowed this prestigious honor, previously winning in 1993.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the top organizations in Minor League Baseball by Baseball America," said South Bend Cubs Chairman and Owner Andrew T. Berlin. "We've made a number of changes and improvements to enhance the fan experience over the last twelve years with even more on the way. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire staff."

After purchasing the club on November 11, 2011, a number of improvements and changes were made to benefit fans and players alike. Over $32 Million has been invested into facilities that not only improved the ballpark, but the community as a whole. Since 2012, over 3.2 Million fans have attended baseball games and in 2023, the South Bend Cubs have averaged 4,915 fans per game, 49 of those 66 games being sellouts.

"Our Freitas Award is one that honors excellence in the entirety of a minor league baseball team's operation," said Baseball America Editor-In-Chief JJ Cooper. "From the ticket takers to the general manager, it's an honor we bestow on clubs that have a reputation for going above-and-beyond the expected. I was fortunate enough to see it for myself a few years ago in a visit."

"This award is as much a testament of our community as it is our organization," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "We've always been more than a baseball team. Our club strives to not only provide a family-friendly experience at the ballpark, but to also be good partners in the community. We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Baseball America."

In the community, the South Bend Cubs continue to give back to a number of non-profit organizations. This past year, over $130,000 was raised as part of the Cubs Concessionaire program. Four Winds Field is also the site for a number of fundraisers including Coaches vs. Cancer, Special Olympics Polar Plunge, and Junior Achievement's Wine & Beer Fest. Since 2012, over $2 Million has been raised through various fundraisers, in-kind gifts, jersey auctions, and 50/50 raffle programs.

One of the many community fundraisers held at Four Winds Field, the Polar Plunge has raised over $130,000 for Special Olympics Indiana over the last seven years.Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune

The Cubs are no stranger to major awards. In 2015, after becoming a Chicago Cubs affiliate, the organization won the John H. Johnson President's Award. This award was given to the club, out of 162 teams at the time, that excelled in financial stability, contributions to league stability, contributions to baseball in the community and promotion of the baseball industry. That same year, Ballpark Digest would name the South Bend Cubs Team of the Year.

Four Winds Field has also been recognized as one of the best facilities in the country, having been voted Best High-A Baseball stadium by Ballpark Digest in 2017, 2022, and 2023. On the promotional side, the organization won Minor League Baseball's Golden Bobblehead for best promotion with Spin to Win Saturdays.

The South Bend Cubs will open the 2024 season on the road before returning to Four Winds Field on Tuesday, April 9 to host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Opening Night. Group outings and season seat packages are available now by calling (574) 235-9988. Premium dates are filling up fast.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from December 21, 2023

South Bend Cubs Named Top Single-A Franchise by Baseball America - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.