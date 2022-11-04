South Bend Cubs Concessions Program Donates $100,000 to Local Charities

November 4, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - While the South Bend Cubs won on the field, a number of local non-profit organizations won off the field. This season, the Cubs were honored to donate nearly $100,000.00 to local charities as part of their Cubs Concessionaire Program.

"There are a number of organizations in Michiana whose primary source of fundraising is volunteer work," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Our concessions program offers a way to help these not-for-profit groups with guaranteed work and funds for their programs."

"Non-Profits are an integral part of our South Bend Cubs team," said Justin Grandstaff, Vice President of Operations for Professional Sports Catering. "Building these relationships helps us strengthen our support in the community." Professional Sports Catering is a division of Levy, the market leader and critically acclaimed hospitality company in the industry.

In order to participate in the Concessionaire Program, organizations must provide a 501-C3 certificate as well as a COI (certificate of insurance) for their group. Group leader must also pass a background check. Once all requirements have been met, dates can be scheduled with the Director of Food & Beverage for Four Winds Field.

Groups can receive a flat rate donation or a portion of the sales from their concession stand or portable cart.

Organizations looking for more information and to sign up for the 2023 season should contact Chloe Greenboam.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from November 4, 2022

South Bend Cubs Concessions Program Donates $100,000 to Local Charities - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.