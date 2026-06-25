South Africa Making World Cup History!

Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Mbokazi, Makhanya and South Africa advance to the Knockout Round for the first time in the nation's history.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.