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South Africa Making World Cup History!

Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


Mbokazi, Makhanya and South Africa advance to the Knockout Round for the first time in the nation's history.

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Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2026


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