Sopranos Night with Special Guest Steve Schirripa Returns to Somerset

Somerset Patriots with Sopranos star Steve Schirripa

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced that the team will once again host Sopranos Night with special guest Steve Schirripa at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, May 31 for the 6:35 pm game against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians).

"I'm excited to come back to Somerset for what we'll call season two of Sopranos Night," said Schirripa. "We had a lot of fun meeting some great people last year and seeing all the love they still have for the show. We wanted to add some new elements to the night that fans will enjoy. From myself, my family and of course Willieboy, we can't wait to see everyone at the ballpark and cheer on the Patriots."

Last season, over 7,600 fans attended Sopranos Night at the ballpark, making it the largest non-fireworks Saturday night attendance in Patriots history.

New this year, Sopranos Night will feature Steve Schirripa bobblehead dolls (1 st 1,000 Adults 18+) presented by the New Jersey Lottery, as well as an exclusive Sopranos Q&A with Schirripa prior to gates opening for pre-purchased package ticket holders.

There will be two experience packages available for purchase for this year's event. Tickets for both are limited and are on a first come, first served basis. These pre-purchased options will be the only way to meet, get autographs and take pictures with Schirripa at the ballpark.

Fans can purchase the VIP Meet & Greet package in the SK Club for $175. The package includes one picture with Schirripa, one autograph (item provided by ticket holder), entrance to the Sopranos Q&A, a guaranteed Schirripa bobblehead per adult (18+) ticket purchased and a ticket to the game to enjoy in the SK Cub featuring a Sopranos-themed all-you-can-eat buffet approved by the guest of honor. To purchase Meet and Greet tickets, fans need to select "SK Club" when ordering online.

The Capo package is $50 and includes entrance to the Sopranos Q&A, a guaranteed Schirripa bobblehead per adult (18+), Upper Box ticket to the game and one picture with Schirripa on the main concourse during the game. Schirripa will not be signing autographs on the main concourse during the event.

Schirripa will participate in the pre-game ceremonies on the field where he will welcome the crowd and be involved in the ceremonial first pitch.

Schirripa became well known for playing fan-favorite character "Bobby Baccalieri" on the acclaimed HBO drama "The Sopranos." Schirripa, with castmate and friend Michael Imperioli, hosted the Webby award winner for Fan Favorite TV/Film podcast, "Talking Sopranos" a re-watch of the entire series. The two also co-authored a companion book, Woke Up This Morning (HarperCollins), which is a New York Times Best Seller. The actor, host and NYT best-selling author also starred in the long running CBS series "Blue Bloods," in the role of detective Anthony Abetemarco. A die-hard New York sports fan, Schirripa is often seen at games rooting for the Yankees, Knicks and Rangers.

In addition, Schirripa's social media star dog Willie will also be in attendance to meet fans and enjoy the event.

Sopranos Night will feature themed food specials, contests, entertainment and more throughout the game to celebrate the iconic award-winning show that premiered over 25 years ago.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at somersetpatriots.com, by calling (908) 252-0700 or by visiting the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark.

"The Sopranos" is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential television series of all time and was broadcast on HBO from January 10, 1999 to June 10, 2007. The show revolved around New Jersey-based mob boss Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, who struggles to balance his family life with that as the leader of a criminal organization. Spanning six seasons and 86 episodes, "The Sopranos" won 21 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and was named the best-written show of all time in 2013 by the Writers Guild of America. The show was also ranked as the top television of all time by TV Guide and Rolling Stone.

