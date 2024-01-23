Somerset Patriots Unveil Jersey Diners as Alternate Identity

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have unveiled the Jersey Diners as an alternate identity for the team beginning in the 2024 season.

The Patriots selected the name and designed the logos to honor the rich history of diners throughout the state of New Jersey. Like the Patriots and Minor League Baseball (MiLB), the over 500 diners found throughout the state are woven into the fabric of communities and where people come together with family and friends.

"We are excited to rebrand as the Jersey Diners for a few games this season," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "Diners are such a special part of the DNA of New Jersey. When we decided to move forward with our first full rebrand, it made a lot of sense to do something that resonates with so many people throughout our state. Playing as the Jersey Diners is a true representation of this area and an identity we feel everyone will want to get behind."

The Patriots will play as the Jersey Diners for three games this season scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 7:05 pm, Friday, July 26 at 7:05 pm and Sunday, August 11 at 5:05 pm. During these games at TD Bank Ballpark, fans can expect to be transported with music, blue plate specials at the concessions stands, diner-themed promotions, and much more.

The logos were created by Ryan Foose of Fooser Sports Designs to highlight the bright neon coloring in blue and pink for the classic diner feel. The main logo pays tribute to the look of the outside of an old-fashioned diner with "Jersey Diners" written in pink script.

The jersey is neon blue with the main logo across the chest with pink piping. The numbers on the back are pink with a white outline. The sleeves have pink and white checkers as well logos featuring a drawing of a vintage diner boxcar on one side and a Patriots secondary head logo on the other with the Diners' color scheme.

The Jersey Diners will wear a tri-color hat (blue, pink and white) with a coffee mug mascot emblazoned on the front.

In addition, accompanying logos include diner staples with baseball touches and nods to the state of New Jersey.

The Patriots unveiled the Jersey Diners rebrand at a special event with season ticket holders at Park 22 Diner in Green Brook, New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy sent a letter to the Patriots to commemorate the rebrand that stated: "New Jersey prides itself on being known as the Diner Capital of the World. As Governor, I commend the Somerset Patriots for recognizing the importance of diners in the Garden State, and I thank all who continue to support these local family-owned businesses."

Jersey Diners merchandise is now available for purchase online at somersetpatriots.com or at the Team Store located at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Jersey Diners are presented by The Taylor Provisions Company, founded in New Jersey by John Taylor in 1856 and is one of the longest surviving privately owned food companies in America. Their iconic Taylor Pork Roll can be found in many nationally recognized grocery stores as well as select retail stores and restaurants throughout New Jersey, most of the mid-Atlantic states, and many other locations across the United States. For more information, visit them at https://originaltaylorporkroll.com/.

