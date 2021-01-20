Sod Poodles Calling All 'Sod Pups' for 2021 Season

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced today the open registration and new details of its 2021 kid's club, the "Sod Pups Club" presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces. This exclusive club provides great benefits and a summer of fun for children 12 and under.

The Sod Pups Club presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces includes 10 FREE ticket vouchers to select home games throughout the 2021 season at HODGETOWN, a FREE Sod Pups Club backpack and t-shirt, personalized membership card, and a 10 percent discount for Sod Poodles merchandise.

The Sod Pups Club presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces is $25 per member for the entire season.

Fans can sign their kids up online at www.SodPoodles.com or click HERE. For more information or questions on the Sod Pups Club, fans can call Sierra Todd at 806-803-7763 or email SierraT@SodPoodles.com.

A Sod Pups Club ticket and materials pickup date will be scheduled at a later time in March.

Fans can pick up the latest Sod Poodles merchandise now at the official team store located at HODGETOWN at 715 South Buchanan Street or online at SodPoodles.com.

