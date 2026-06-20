Sockers Sign Forward Abdul Mansaray

Published on June 19, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The MASL Ron Newman Cup Champion San Diego Sockers-presented by Kaiser Permanente-today announced the signing of free agent forward Abdul Mansaray to a two-year contract, covering the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. Per club and league policy, contract details will not be disclosed.

"We have seen plenty of Abdul over the years on the other side of the field playing against us, and we are excited to bring him down the freeway to our team," said Sockers general manager Chiky Luna. "We know Abdul's speed and work rate will help our club greatly in the coming seasons."

Mansaray, who will turn 30 on November 20, is a dual U.S. and British citizen who has played five seasons in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), all for the Ontario Fury/Empire Strykers. In 2025-26, Mansaray featured in 14 games for Empire, netting (7-4=11) points with a career-best seven blocked shots. Mansaray's best offensive season came in 2024-25, when he scored a career-high 11 goals for Empire (11-5=16 points) in 18 matches played. Abdul scored a goal and an assist against the Sockers in the 2021 Ron Newman Cup Finals, his only two career playoff points. For his career, Mansaray has accrued (28-13=41) points in 69 career matches. He is known for excellent speed both on and off the ball, and could feature for San Diego as a defensive runner or second forward.

Born in Cheverly, Maryland, but raised in London, England, Mansaray participated in English youth football before signing professionally with Edgware & Kingsbury FC. He also played professionally outdoors in Iceland and the United States before settling into the MASL starting in 2021. San Diego will be Abdul's second professional indoor team.

Seventeen-time indoor champions throughout the club's history, dating back to the 1980s, the San Diego Sockers claimed their third MASL Ron Newman Cup championship in 2025-26 and will be looking for their second repeat championship campaign in 2026-27. The league schedule is expected to be announced sometime shortly after Labor Day. Season tickets for the upcoming season are available for purchase by visiting frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 19, 2026

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