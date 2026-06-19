Sockers Extend "Momo" Gueye

Published on June 19, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The MASL Ron Newman Cup champion San Diego Sockers-presented by Kaiser Permanente-today announced the signing of defender/defensive runner Moustapha "Momo" Gueye to a two-year contract extension. Gueye will be contracted with the Sockers through the 2027-28 MASL season. As per league and club policy, details of the contract will not be announced.

"We were impressed by what we saw from 'Momo' last season", said Sockers general manager Chiky Luna, "He was a strong practice player learning our system on trial, and he showed well when he had a chance to play. We look forward to him taking on a bigger role in the coming seasons."

Acquired from the Empire Strykers prior to the 2025-26 season, Gueye, who turns 30 on July 17, appeared in six regular-season games for the Sockers, scoring one goal. His only appearance in the playoffs came in the Ron Newman Cup-clinching third game of the Finals against Milwaukee. In his five-season MASL career, Gueye has played forward and defender, with (9-14#) career points and 33 blocked shots. Gueye is a dual citizen of the United States and Senegal.

Seventeen-time indoor champions throughout the club's history, dating back to the 1980s, the San Diego Sockers claimed their third MASL Ron Newman Cup championship in 2025-26 and will be looking for their second repeat championship campaign in 2026-27. The league schedule is expected to be announced sometime shortly after Labor Day. Season tickets for the upcoming season are available for purchase by visiting frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 19, 2026

Sockers Extend "Momo" Gueye - San Diego Sockers

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