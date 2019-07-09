Skeeters to Host Christmas in July for Upcoming Homestand

July 9, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Skeeters open the second half of the Atlantic League regular season with a six-game series against the Long Island Ducks, starting on July 12 at Constellation Field.

Here's what's in store for the Skeeters' six-game homestand:

Friday, July 12 (7:05 p.m.), Christmas in July

The Skeeters will be giving away Swatson-themed Christmas bobbleheads (courtesy of Assured Flow Solutions), which will be themed from "A Christmas Story." The first 2,000 fans in attendance will get "A Christmas Story" Swatson bobblehead. The Skeeters will also be wearing special-edition "Ugly Christmas Sweater" uniforms, which will be auctioned off throughout the game, with proceeds going to the Skeeters Baseball Foundation. Following the game against the Ducks, the Skeeters will be hosting their Friday Fireworks show (sponsored by BPX Energy).

Saturday, July 13 (6:05 p.m.), Parrothead Night

The Skeeters will be giving away Parrothead-themed Skeeters jerseys (courtesy of Texas Direct Auto) to the first 2,000 fans in attendance. The Skeeters will also be wearing special-edition Parrothead-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off throughout the game, with proceeds going to the Skeeters Baseball Foundation. Prior to the game against Long Island, Jimmy Buffet cover band, Bama Breeze, will be performing at the Bud Light Icehouse.

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

SUNDAY, July 14 (6:05 p.m.): Sunday Funday, featuring pregame catch on the field and autographs with Skeeters players and coaches, as well as post-game Kids Run the Bases, sponsored by Dr. Larry Caldwell, DDS.

MONDAY, JULY 15 (7:05 p.m.): Margarita Monday and First Responder Monday, featuring $2 margaritas and free tickets for fans who present an active first responder or military identification card

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 (11:05 a.m.): Dollar Dog Wednesday and White Claw Wednesday (discounted White Claw Hard Seltzers)

The Skeeters have earned a 2019 postseason berth by clinching the 2019 First-Half Freedom Division Championship - their third-straight divisional title. An announcement on playoff dates at Constellation Field and playoff tickets going on sale is forthcoming.

The Skeeters, winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, enter their eighth season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball at Constellation Field. Individual tickets, season tickets and mini plans for the 2019 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field, or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

