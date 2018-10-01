Skeeters to Hold Championship Celebration at Sugar Land Town Square

SUGAR LAND, TX- The Sugar Land Skeeters will be holding a Championship Celebration starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the Sugar Land Town Square, commemorating their 2018 Atlantic League Championship.

Expected to speak at the event will be Skeeters manager Pete Incaviglia, various players, Skeeters ownership and front-office staff.

Also, in attendance and expected to speak at the event will be Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman, who will be making a proclamation on behalf of the team's accomplishments, and members of the Sugar Land City Council.

Constellation Field Public Address Announcer Shane Brown will be emceeing the festivities, which are expected to run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to head to The Rouxpour Restaurant and Bar in Town Square following the celebration.

The Skeeters won the 2018 Atlantic League Championship -- the second in franchise history -- with a 4-1 win over the Long Island Ducks in Game 5 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Sunday night on Long Island.

Order forms for the Skeeters' official 2018 Championship Gear will be available at the celebration, which will be the first opportunity for fans to order the gear. The 2018 Championship Gear will also shortly become available on SugarLandSkeeters.com.

The Skeeters Kiosk at the Sugar Land Town Square will be open as well for fans to visit and purchase official Skeeters apparel throughout Monday's celebration.

