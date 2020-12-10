Skeeters Bringing Back Holiday Meal Pickup at Constellation Field

December 10, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll again be hosting a Holiday Supper Drive-Thru, with pick-up on Dec. 23 at Constellation Field

Orders can be placed by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/holiday and all orders must be placed by 12 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Those ordering will be able to drive around the Constellation Field warning track to pick up their meal, getting an exclusive look at Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

Below is the menu included with the Holiday Supper Drive-Thru. Service for four people will cost $95 and service for eight people will cost $180:

Spinach Salad with Grilled Radicchio & Fennel and Champagne Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese, Cranberries and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sliced Pepper Crusted Beef Loin with Rosemary Demi

Garlic Baby Red Potatoes

Winter Root Vegetable Medley

Sage Rubbed Grilled Chicken Breast and Red Pepper Cream Sauce

Herbed Wild Rice

Green Beans Almondine

Warm Chocolate Molten Cake with Strawberry Mint Compote

A wine package, which includes four bottles of wine for $30, is available for order. Individual bottles of wine will be on sale for $12.

All items are pre-cooked and held cold for pickup. Heating instructions will be provided with each meal.

Participants are encouraged to return to Constellation Field after eating their meal for Sugar Land Holiday Lights, with the event open from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 23.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters and Sugar Land Holiday Lights, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com, or sugarlandholidaylights.com, and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

