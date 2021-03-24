Sioux City Adds Pair of Arms

March 24, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signings of RHP Brandon Brosher and RHP Dylan Hecht for the 2021 season.

Brandon Brosher will be entering his 9th season of professional baseball and first with the Sioux City Explorers.

Brosher was drafted in the 36th round of the 2013 draft by the New York Mets out of Springstead High School in Florida as an infielder.

After a pair of seasons at the rookie level, Brosher spent the next four bouncing between different levels of Class-A. His best season came in 2017 with Class-A, Columbia, where in 67 games primarily behind the dish, he hit .221 slugging a career high 13 home runs and 31 RBI. He rapped seven doubles and stole eight bags for the Fireflies.

Following the 2018 season spent with High-A, St. Lucie, Brosher was was released by the Mets. In the six seasons spent as a position player he played in 226 games, batting .195 with 31 home runs, 21 doubles, 94 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

In 2019 he found himself in independent baseball, playing for the Quebec Capitales. He spent just eight games with Quebec firmly as a position player. After eight games with the Capitales, he found himself still on the northern side of the border but with the Trois-Rivieres Aigles.

Trois-Rivieres began using him as a utility player, spreading him around from catcher to first base to the outfield. He had 30 at bats with the Aigles before making the switch to the mound.

Brosher's first appearance as a pitcher came on July 2nd where he tossed one perfect inning, striking out one against the Rockland Boulders. He did not allow a run through his first five trips to the mound. Over the course of the entire season in 24 total games he had a 3.71 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 34 innings.

Staying in independent baseball during 2020, The now 26 year old, doubled down on his new found pitching success. With the New Jersey Jackals, Brosher's appeared in 13 games and did not allow a single earned run across 17.2 innings. He issued just nine walks while racking up 29 strikeouts for an incredible K/9 of 14.8.

Through his first two abbreviated seasons as a pitcher in independent baseball the Florida native has pitched in 37 games compiling a 2.44 ERA over 51.2 innings with 64 strikeouts.

Dylan Hecht will be playing in his third season of professional baseball and first with the X's.

A right hander from San Mateo, California, Hecht began his collegiate career at the University of California-Santa Barabara. In only his freshman season with the Gauchos he earned the team's closer role. He racked up nine saves and 45 strikeouts in 29 games and 34.1 innings. Of the 19 hits he allowed during the season, only three went for extra bases, all resulting in doubles.

The incredible season earned Hecht Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American honors as well as being named Second Team All Big West.

Leading into the following year Hecht was named the 46th overall sophomore prospect by Baseball America and 64th overall by Perfect game. The Gauchos used Hecht as a starter to begin the season before transferring him back to the bullpen. He made nine total appearances with three being starts for a 2-1 record and a 6.61 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched.

That summer, Hecht traveled cross country to the Cape Cod League, pitching for the Bourne Braves. In six games on the Cape he sported a 2.35 ERA in 7.2 innings with 11 punch outs.

Hecht finished his collegiate career with Sonoma State. In two seasons with the Seawolves he appeared in seven games, allowing opposing hitters to bat just .188 off him and striking out 17 batters in 9.2 innings for an incredible 15.8 K/9.

The soon to be 27 year old pitched for the Pittsburg Diamonds of the Pacific Association for two seasons. In 9 innings over 12 appearances he struck out 12 batters.

With the signings of RHP Brandon Brosher and RHP Dylan Hecht the Explorers have now signed 16 players to a 2021 contract (12 pitchers, 4 position players)

LHP Brett Adcock

RHP Nick Belzer

RHP Brandon Brosher

RHP Nate Gercken

RHP Dylan Hecht

RHP Danny Hrbek

RHP Max Kuhns

LHP Jairo Labourt

LHP Patrick Ledet

RHP Matt Quintana

RHP Joe Riley

RHP Carlos Sierra

C Justin Felix

OF Chase Harris

OF Eury Perez

OF Sebastian Zawada

The Sioux City Explorers 29th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 18th versus the Houston Apollos.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.