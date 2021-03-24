Goldeyes Radio Show Returns March 30th

WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Tuesday, March 30th on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Inside Pitch airs live from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time.

March's guests include Goldeyes' field manager Rick Forney, Goldeyes' hitting coach Kash Beauchamp, Goldeyes' outfielder Max Murphy, Sioux Falls Canaries' manager Mike Meyer, and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' hitting coach Anthony Renz.

Forney heads into his 16th year as Goldeyes' manager and his 25th overall within the organization. During his first 15 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .544 winning percentage, 11 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). Forney was voted American Association Manager of the Year in 2020, marking the second time he has earned the award.

Beauchamp enters his second season as Goldeyes' hitting coach, and has more than 30 years of professional baseball experience as a player, coach, manager, and scout. In 1993, Beauchamp became the first position player in independent baseball history to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization. The Grove, Oklahoma native was signed by the Cincinnati Reds after hitting .367 for the Northern League's Rochester Aces, the franchise that eventually became the Goldeyes. Beauchamp currently serves as the independent leagues scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Murphy was signed by the Goldeyes on January 22nd after playing for the St. Paul Saints in each of the previous three seasons. Murphy hit a combined .308 with a .370 on-base percentage and a .495 slugging percentage in 206 games for the Saints, and had his contract purchased by the Diamondbacks midway through the 2019 season. The Robbinsdale, Minnesota native was originally drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014.

Meyer enters his fifth season as Canaries' manager, and led the club to the American Association Championship Series in 2020. It marked the franchise's first playoff appearance in 10 years. Meyer previously served as Sioux Falls' pitching coach from 2007-14, and had a 4.20 ERA during an eight-year playing career that included a Northern League championship with the Saints in 2004. The Tucson, Arizona native was also on the coaching staff for American Association championships in 2008 with the Canaries and in 2015 with the Laredo Lemurs.

Renz is in his fourth year as a member of the RedHawks' coaching staff after playing for the club in 2015. The RedHawks led the American Association in batting average in 2020, which included the league's top two individual performances in Drew Ward and Correlle Prime. Renz had a decorated career at Mansfield University (Mansfield, Pennsylvania), and was inducted into the Lehigh Valley Baseball Academy Hall of Fame in 2019. Renz also serves as hitting coach at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on 93.7 FM CJNU, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2021 Inside Pitch Remaining Dates

Tuesday, March 30th

Tuesday, April 27th

(all shows air from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Goldeyes' 2021 home opener is Friday, May 21st against the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park.

For information on 2021 Goldeyes season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

