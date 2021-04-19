Single-Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, April 22 at 2:00 PM CT

April 19, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - Mississippi Braves single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, April 22 at 2:00 pm. Fans can purchase tickets to all 60 home games at mississippibraves.com/tickets, by calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 or via Ticketmaster. All fans are strongly encouraged to manage their tickets through their mobile devices.

Trustmark Park is planning to operate at 50% capacity during May home games but is subject to change. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee their seat and save from the day-of-game price. The M-Braves will work closely with the Atlanta Braves and local health officials to ensure the safest fan experience possible.

The M-Braves are entering their 16th season at Trustmark Park in 2021. Ticket prices will remain the same as 2020 prices. Advanced ticket prices for all regular-season games are as follows:

Club Level - $25

Diamond Level - $15

Field Level - $10

GA/Reserved - $7

Grass Berm - $5

**All ticket levels increase for day-of-game sales**

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2021 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

Double-A South League Stories from April 19, 2021

