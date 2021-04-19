Help the Blue Wahoos Name the Newest Member of Their Team

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have teamed with Canine Companions, the nation's oldest and largest service dog organization, to bring an adorable puppy to Pensacola and Blue Wahoos Stadium to follow on its journey to becoming an expertly-trained service dog.

"We're very excited to welcome the newest and cutest member of our team to Pensacola," said Anna Striano, head of community relations for the Blue Wahoos. "It is an honor for us to partner with Canine Companions and lend our ballpark as a training ground. We can't wait to meet the puppy and watch it grow into an expert service dog."

The puppy coming to Pensacola was born on April 15 and will travel to town in June. Over the following 18 months, it will be trained by former WEAR 3TV reporter and volunteer puppy trainer Kathryn Daniel to one day become a service dog to assist a person with a disability. Mrs. Daniel previously raised and trained Chappie, a fixture on WEAR named after Pensacola native General Daniel "Chappie" James. Chappie entered Canine Companions' professional training in February.

"I am so excited that the Pensacola Blue Wahoos are adding another star player to their roster," said Kathryn Daniel. "From doing stadium weather forecasts to cheering on my kids in the Roach Run, I've been a Blue Wahoos fan since their first pitch. Our organizations have a lot in common. It takes a lot of training and practice to be a baseball player and to be a service dog. Over the next 18 months, I'm excited to help teach all the commands it will need to be an excellent service dog and to share Canine Companions' mission to provide free service dogs to people in need right here in Northwest Florida with the Blue Wahoos."

Before the puppy arrives in Pensacola, local fans have the opportunity to help select its name! The Blue Wahoos are currently accepting ideas for the pup's name at this link. The puppy's litter is represented by the letter "W" and all names must begin with the letter W. Naming submissions will be accepted during the week of April 19-23 and fans will have the opportunity to help select the winning name through a fan vote held the following week.

