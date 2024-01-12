Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

MANCHESTER, N.H. -The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have unveiled their promotional schedule for the 20th anniversary season featuring 17 Atlas Fireworks shows, 11 giveaways, and numerous ferociously fun theme nights at Delta Dental Stadium. Single-game tickets go on sale today at noon.

The Fisher Cats will turn back the clock to celebrate the three championship seasons (2004, 2011, 2018) this year. This will be the headline for three games, and each game will feature a limited-edition giveaway commemorating these historic feats in New Hampshire baseball history.

"We are excited to celebrate 20 years of Fisher Cats Baseball in New Hampshire and the memories it has brought to our community" said General Manager Michael Neis.

The Manchester Chicken Tenders are back with two games celebrating the 1974 invention of the chicken tender. The team will wear the classic Chicken Tenders on-field gear on May 11thand will spice things up with the debut of the buffalo themed collection on July 27th.

The New Hampshire Primaries take the field for the first time since 2016 on August 23rd. The Fisher Cats will bring back the former identity to honor New Hampshire's rich history and impact in the United States presidential elections.

Hockey Night in New Hampshire makes a return on August 24th, with the Fisher Cats wearing new Manchester Monarchs-inspired jersey paired with a special giveaway for fans to honor the beloved Monarchs mascot, Max.

The 2024 season will feature the introduction of Casey the Bat Dog. Along with her debut the Fisher Cats are announcing a total of seven Bark in the Park games allowing fans to bring their four-legged friends and family members this season.

Marvel Defenders of the Diamond game will take place on June 14th featuring brand-new jerseys followed by Star Wars Night on July 12th featuring Star Wars characters, movie clips, and Atlas Fireworks. The Fisher Cats will also wear specialty Star Wars themed jerseys for the game.

The promotional schedule will highlight fan favorites of select Sunday Brunches, Kids Run the Bases, and always popular Atlas Fireworks. Celebrate Independence Day with MEGA BLAST fireworks July 4th-6th against the Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate, Portland Sea Dogs.

Be sure to stay tuned to the Fisher Cats social media channels, e-newsletters, and website for special 20th Anniversary celebrations and offers.

