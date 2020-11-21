Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

November 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Are you ready to rise with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this season? Tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale NOW!

Join us for our opening weekend on December 18-19 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the Florida Everblades! Our home opener December 18 will feature "Heroes of the Upstate," where we honor those who have courageously served the Upstate community during the on-going fight against COVID-19. To nominate your hero, click here .

December 19 is "Holiday Hockey & Hope" featuring our Sing for Santa Night!

December 26 is the perfect post-holiday event for the entire family as the Swamp Rabbits take on the South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with Cold Beer at our Tailgate on the Terrance! Puck drop on January 1 is scheduled for 2 p.m.

On January 6, the Swamp Rabbits faceoff against the Wheeling Nailers, ECHL affiliate for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The above mentioned games are now on sale! The full schedule of games for the 2020-21 season will be announced at a later date. Secure your seats for the starting five now!

Rise With Us! Go Bits Go!

For the full Bon Secours Wellness Arena COVID-19 Safety Guide, please click here: http://www.bonsecoursarena.com/info/covidsafetyguide

