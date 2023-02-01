Single Game Tickets Now Available

February 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that single game tickets are now available for the upcoming season at Arvest Ballpark. Individual tickets were put on sale today - Wednesday, February 1st at 10 a.m. - for all 69 home games for fans interested in securing tickets to their favorite promotional nights or Texas League opponents.

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES (Excludes Special Events):

Sunday - Thursday with the exception of Tuesday, July 4th:

- Home Plate Super Premium Ticket - $15.00 ($14.00 in advance)

- Dugout Super Premium Ticket - $14.00 ($13.00 in advance)

- Dugout Premium Ticket - $12.00 ($11.00 in advance)

- 1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $10.00 ($9.00 in advance)

- Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $9.00 ($8.00 in advance)

***Note that ALL online orders will contain a convenience fee

Friday - Saturday and Tuesday, July 4th:

- Home Plate Super Premium Ticket - $16.00 ($14.00 in advance)

- Dugout Super Premium Ticket - $15.00 ($13.00 in advance)

- Dugout Premium Ticket - $13.00 ($11.00 in advance)

- 1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $11.00 ($9.00 in advance)

- Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $10.00 ($8.00 in advance)

***Note that ALL online orders will contain a convenience fee.

Children 12 and under and adults over 65 years of age will receive $1 off the single game ticket prices. Kids discounts are also available to online customers. Fans can purchase two kid tickets online for every one adult ticket ordered with a maximum ticket purchase of up to ten total tickets. Active and retired military will also receive a special $1 ticket discount by presenting the proper identification when purchasing tickets in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office.

In addition to the kids' discounts, fans will continue to enjoy an enhanced online buying experience. Once a fan selects their preferred seat, they will have the option to purchase a parking pass for $5 and then they will be able to select their desired delivery method.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com for the 2023 game schedule as well as a complete list of promotions. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Pre-Season Hours (February 1st - March 3rd):

- Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

- Closed all other days of the week

In-Season Hours (Starting March 6th):

- Monday - Friday 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

- Gamedays - 12:00 p.m. - game ends

- Gameday Saturdays & Sundays - 12:00 p.m. - game ends

- Non-Gameday Saturdays & Sundays - closed

TICKETING PROCEDURES

Tickets can be purchased online (at any time) or in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (closed all other days). Updated hours after March 3rd for the Arvest Ballpark Box Office can be found above. Convenience fees apply to all online orders. For additional questions, please visit www.nwanaturals.com, email Tickets@nwanaturals.com, or call our office at 479-927-4900.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return to action on Thursday, April 6th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland A's) on Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 1, 2023

Single Game Tickets Now Available - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.