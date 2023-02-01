Drillers to Host Job Fair Tuesday, February 7 at ONEOK Field

The time has finally arrived! This coming Tuesday, February 7, the Drillers will be hosting their annual Job Fair.

Do you know someone who is looking for a fun, part-time summer job? Would you like to earn some extra money by working evenings & weekends at one of the coolest places in Tulsa? If so, come out and bring a friend to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, February 7 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm

A variety of Game Day positions are available, and on-site interviews will be conducted to fill all job openings. Attendees are encouraged to fill out the online Gameday Application prior to attending the Job Fair to save time. We are looking to hire over 100 people!

Interviews will be conducted for a number of part-time positions including:

Batboys (Must be 14+)

Parking

Ticket Takers

Merchandise

Promo Team Members

Suite & Hospitality Ambassadors

Hornby's Hangout Attendants

Bartenders

Deck Runners

Suite Servers

In-seat Runners

Cashiers

Cooks

Warehouse Workers

Utility Crew

Game Day Interns (Promotions, Merchandise & Marketing/Social Media)

All new employees will earn a minimum of $10.25 per hour and are eligible to work most all Drillers games and other special events at ONEOK Field, beginning in March.

Please make sure to fill out the Gameday Application in advance to attending this event and we look forward to seeing you on Tuesday.

