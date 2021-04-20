Single-Game Tickets for May Now on Sale

FRISCO, Texas - With the Frisco RoughRiders May 4th Opening Day approaching, the RoughRiders are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for their 12 May home games are now available for purchase. For the time being, the RoughRiders will release single-game tickets on a month-to-month basis, beginning today. Individual game tickets may be purchased online at RidersBaseball.com, by calling 972.334.1993 or by visiting the Riders ticket office, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

"After all the hard work our staff has put in over the last few weeks, we are ecstatic to announce the availability of our single-game tickets. We are very much looking forward to hosting fans in the ballpark for the first time since 2019 and we will do so in a way we believe is safe and still provides a great way to experience RoughRiders baseball," said Victor Rojas, RoughRiders President and General Manager.

With the blessing of Major League Baseball, and following state and local guidelines, the RoughRiders will open their season at less than full capacity. There will be seating throughout the seating bowl which will be socially spaced. RoughRiders general admission, suites and hospitality areas will open at full capacity on May 4th.

2021 ticket prices will range from $11-$21 for single-game, advanced purchases. To order your single-game tickets, you can CLICK HERE, call 972.334.1993 or visit the Riders ticket office, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Here's what to expect during Opening Week presented by Baylor Scott & White:

Tuesday, May 4th - Opening Day - Celebrate the return of minor league baseball in Frisco with our schedule magnet giveaway for the first 5000 in attendance, ceremonial first pitches by UNT's softball star Hope Trautwein and former RoughRiders and MLB star Ian Kinsler, the National Anthem performed by Prophets & Outlaws and our patented postgame fireworks extravaganza.

Wednesday, May 5th - Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at The Ballpark with $2 Corona and Dos Equis beer and watch your RoughRiders take on Midland wearing their themed-out Cinco de Mayo jerseys. It's also our first Wiener Wednesday where you get $2 hot dogs throughout The Ballpark from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 6th - It's our first Thirsty Thursday of the season. $2, 16 oz. domestic beers and $3, 16 oz. craft beers from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 7th - Kick the Riders' opening weekend off the right way, with our first Fireworks Friday of the year.

Saturday, May 8th - We are all out for Paint the Park Pink Awareness Night. Proceeds from this night's 50/50 raffle will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink. We will cap off the night with our Sky-lit Saturday Night fireworks show presented by Lexus.

Sunday, May 9th - Come celebrate Mom on Mother's Day with a day at the ballpark. The first 500 'Moms' in the ballpark, will receive a flower. We will also be running a Mother's Day ticket special with four home plate tickets and a Kendra Scott necklace for only $125. Details online at RidersBaseball.com

Other Special Nights this Season

Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes - Hall of Fame broadcaster, Eric Nadel, has teamed up with the Riders to present some local live music at The Ballpark this year. Beginning May 11th, and continuing every Tuesday night throughout the season, we will have a Texas musician performing live from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in The Roadhouse Pavilion next to the Riders Outpost team store. Beer specials in The Roadhouse will include $2 domestic and $3 craft beers from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Artists currently scheduled to perform include Remy Reilly, Ryan Berg, Vanessa Peters and Ginny Mac.

Wiener Wednesdays presented by Texas Chili - $2 hot dogs throughout The Ballpark from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday home game at The Ballpark. Come see how many dogs you can eat while taking in a Riders game.

Thirsty Thursdays - One of the fan favorites is back every Thursday night during the season. $2 domestic beers and $3 crafts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout The Ballpark.

The RoughRiders start off the 2021 season at home on May 4th against the Oakland A's affiliated Midland RockHounds. For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

