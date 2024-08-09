Simon Becar Heads to Slovakia

Defenseman Simon Becar concludes his junior hockey career by signing his first professional contract in Slovakia.

The Trencin, Slovakia native began his hockey career in the HK Dukla Trencin system in his home country, where he was selected to play for Slovakia at the World Junior Championship for the first time in the 2020-21 season. The following year, Becar crossed the Atlantic for his first taste of North American hockey, splitting his time with the Selects Academy 18U team and the Chicago Steel of the USHL. Playing 44 games and boasting a +32 rating for the Corpus Christi IceRays in the 2022-23 season, Becar made his second appearance at the World Juniors, recording his first point for Slovakia with an assist on New York Rangers' draft choice Adam Sykora's first period goal against Switzerland. Acquired via trade over the summer of 2023, the left shot defenseman made his debut for the Titans at the NAHL Showcase, where he recorded an assist in two of his first three games, ultimately recording 12 points in 48 games as a 20-year-old during the regular season. He also played in all 5 playoff games.

"Playing in New Jersey helped me grow, not only as a hockey player, but especially as a person," said Becar. "This past season was one of my best as a hockey player. It was a great experience for my future career, both on and off the ice. Middletown is a special place and I will always be happy to come back. I'm very excited for the next season after signing with my hometown team. I'm more than sure that my experience in New Jersey has prepared me for my next step."

Becar now rejoins his childhood team as a professional, recently signing a 2 year contract with HK Dukla Trencin in the Tipos Extraliga, the highest level of play in the central European country. A storied franchise that has produced NHLers like Zdeno Chara, Pavol Demitra, and Marian Hossa, the Vojaci are in pursuit of their fourth Vladimir Dzurilla Trophy as Extraliga champions, most recently appearing in the finals in 2018.

"Simon was a player we had identified some time ago and were thrilled to finally be able to complete a trade to bring him to New Jersey," said Head Coach and General Manager Craig Doremus. "His experience at the NAHL and international levels were something we felt would be great additions to our younger, less experienced defensive corps last season. Simon came to work every day like a pro. His preparation and humility made him a great fit on our club. He quickly assimilated to our culture and played a big role on our team, especially down the stretch. Simon is a special young man who will have a bright future on and off the ice. We look forward to watching him from afar as he begins his professional career. He will be missed in Middletown."

