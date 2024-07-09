Siaosi Finau - The Quiet Chaos

July 9, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Billings Outlaws News Release







When building the Outlaws, Coach Cedric Walker had a certain type of player in mind. That player is embodied by Siaosi Finau, or Si for short. Si is the total package that Walker was looking for: productive, disruptive, intelligent, a leader, and a family man. As the leader of the defense, Finau is having a strong year, and when he is on the field, he will surely make fans turn their heads.

Foundation

Finau is from Reno, Nevada, where he played high school football. He began his career at Butte College in California before being recruited by multiple schools.

Ultimately, he decided to play for Colorado Mesa University. His final season with the Mavericks was impressive, to say the least. He played in every game at linebacker, racking up 69 tackles (7 for loss), 1 interception, and 1 rushing touchdown.

Saiosi continued to train and develop his skills in hopes of a chance at professional football. That opportunity came when Coach Walker asked him to join him in Billings.

When asked what makes Finau such a dominant player, Coach Walker explained that it's his intellect.

"He's a very intelligent player, speed, power, he's an incredibly powerful guy, but he plays sideline to sideline and plays with a smile on his face, always."

The Next Level

It is evident that Siaosi was ready for the next level of competition from day one. His coaches and teammates lean on him heavily as a player and as a leader. Finau is second on the team in tackles (18) while fourth in the league in sacks (4). Keep in mind that the Outlaws played only 8 games this year, while some teams played 9.

Fans can see how impactful Finau is when they watch him play. Though he is always a threat to create havoc in the backfield, his play allows his teammates like LaQuan Johnson Jr. and Chase McGowen more opportunities to get involved.

The combination of these three defensive linemen has powered the Outlaws to boast the league's second-best defense, with Siaosi as the centerpiece.

"Si is a true leader of the defense. He plays the game the right way, and he's a throwback guy," Coach Walker explained when asked about Finau's impact.

"He's been playing with an injury on the middle of his nose since training camp. He is a tough guy, doesn't want to come out and he is just consistent."

He is the quarterback of the defensive side. He's a great, great, great family man with great family values. His parents raised him right, and that shows inside the locker room.

Fans can catch Siaosi Finau causing chaos on Saturday at 8 PM EST vs the Nashville Kats in the second round of playoffs.

