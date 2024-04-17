Shuckers Extend Win Streak to Five with Third Straight Comeback Win

BILOXI, MS - With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Noah Campbell fought off four straight pitches at over 100 MPH from reliever Zach Maxwell before lining a two-RBI single to right, giving the Biloxi Shuckers (7-4) a 5-4, comeback win, over the Chattanooga Lookouts (3-7) at Shuckers Ballpark on Wednesday night. The win marked Biloxi's fifth straight and their third straight comeback win.

The Lookouts scored first for the second consecutive game in the series, taking a 1-0 lead in the third off an RBI triple from Ivan Johnson. He later scored in the inning on a wild pitch, extending the lead to two. In the bottom of the inning, the Shuckers tied the game at two when an errant throw to first allowed Darrien Miller to score from second and Eduardo Garcia from first.

With the game tied at two, both pitching staffs locked down. For the Shuckers, Russell Smith delivered a shutout fourth with three strikeouts and Adam Semianris twirled 3.1 scoreless innings. Seminaris' outing marked his second straight scoreless outing of at least three innings. For the Lookouts, Donovan Benoit and Carson Rudd combined for 3.1 scoreless relief innings.

In the top of the eighth, the Lookouts broke the Shuckers bullpen's 20.2 inning scoreless streak with an RBI hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Justice Thompson for a 3-2 lead. With the bases re-loaded, a passed ball allowed Austin Hendrick to score, giving the Lookouts a 4-2 lead.

The Shuckers went to work in the bottom of the inning with a walk, single and an error to place runners at second and third with two outs. A wild pitch allowed Zavier Warren to score, cutting the deficit to one. Darrien Miller and Eduardo Garcia both worked walks, loading the bases for Noah Campbell against Cincinnati Reds' No. 27 prospect Zach Maxwell. Campbell drove in Freddy Zamora and Darrien Miller with an RBI single to right, giving Biloxi a 5-4 lead.

In the ninth, James Meeker entered with one out and struck out two for his first save since May 21, 2023, at Chattanooga. Shane Smith (2-0) earned the win while Jacob Heatherly (1-1) took the loss.

Bradley Blalock (2-0, 0.00) gets the ball for Biloxi in game three of the series on Thursday night after 11 scoreless innings to start his Double-A career. Chattanooga will send Sam Benschoter (0-1, 4.32) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. for Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108.

