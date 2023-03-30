Shuckers Announce Javik Blake as New Broadcaster

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are excited to announce that Javik Blake will serve as the third "Voice of the Shuckers" in franchise history. He will be on the call for all 138 Shuckers' games on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM, biloxishuckers.com and the MiLB First Pitch app. Blake had previously joined the front office in February as the media relations and broadcast assistant.

"It's an incredible honor to take on this role," Blake said. "I can't thank the entire Shuckers' front office enough for the opportunity, and I'm extremely excited to serve as the new 'Voice of the Shuckers.'"

Prior to joining the Shuckers, Blake served as the Broadcaster and Director of Media Relations for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the Northwoods League. Blake's previous stops have included two years with the High Point Rockers in the independent Atlantic League and two years with the Wareham Gatemen in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

"Javik's energy and passion for the game will be very apparent to all listeners," General Manager Hunter Reed stated. "We couldn't be happier to have him as part of the Shuckers' organization."

The Norton, Massachusetts native graduated from Elon University in North Carolina in January of 2023. At Elon, he served on the broadcast teams for Elon Phoenix baseball, men's and women's basketball and men's and women's soccer on Learfield, Elon Sports Vision and WSOE 89.3 FM.

