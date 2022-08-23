Shuckers' and Lookouts' Opener Postponed

BILOXI, MS - Tuesday night's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to heavy rain in the Biloxi area.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday. Game one of the doubleheader will begin at 5:35 pm, and gates will open at 5:00 pm. Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can use their ticket for access to both games. Each game will be seven innings, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for any remaining 2022 Biloxi Shuckers regular season game. Tickets must be exchanged at the MGM Park Box Office, which is open from 10 am through the seventh inning on game days and from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, on non-gamedays.

Biloxi is now set to open their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday night at MGM Park. It's College Fair Night, Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, Bark in the Park presented by Raising Cane's and All-You-Can-Eat. Neither team has named a starter for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

