Smokies Commit Six Errors, Drop Opener with Rocket City, 16-7

KODAK, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (61-54, 24-22) dropped their series-opener with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (67-48, 26-20) Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies committed a season-high six errors in the loss, including three by their shortstop Andy Weber.

The Smokies trailed Rocket City by just a run after Chase Strumpf's fourth-inning homer, but the game got away from them quickly in the top of the fifth. Out of the bullpen, Peyton Remy and Kyle Johnson combined to allow nine hits and nine runs over the next three innings. The Smokies managed to come back from a five-run deficit and trailed 8-7 after the fifth -- Nelson Maldonado hit a three-run blast-- but the Trash Pandas scored six times over the final three frames to pull away for good.

Former Tennessee Volunteer Ben Joyce made his return to East Tennessee for the Trash Pandas. In his fifth career professional appearance, Joyce threw a scoreless inning, working around a single and striking out one.

The Smokies will play the second game of their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Riley Thompson (0-5, 6.16) to the mound against RHP Braden Olthoff (3-6, 4.94). Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Wednesdays at Smokies Stadium are All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays. The Smokies will also give away Hendon Hooker bobbleheads on August 27 as a part of UT Night. For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

