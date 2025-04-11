Shouldthe GWG by the Chihuahua Savage STAND?: Ron Newman Cup Playoffs ANALYSIS: Under Review

April 11, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Join us on Under Review as we dissect the most contentious refereeing decisions from the MASL playoffs. This week, we're scrutinizing the game-winning goal by the Chihuahua Savage - was there a foul leading up to the score? We're also examining a disputed restart goal ball placement from the Kansas City Comets vs Milwaukee Wave match, and a crucial handball decision between the Savage and Wave that favored the defenders. Ryan Cigich and Phil Lavanco break down the plays and share their opinions on what really happened. Was the refereeing fair, or did it impact the outcome of the games?

