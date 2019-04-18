Sharks Welcome Three Seahawk Players

April 18, 2019 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain) - Wilmington Sharks News Release





The Wilmington Sharks are excited to introduce Mike Picollo, Kevin Mintz, and Noah Bridges as the three players from UNC-Wilmington who will be joining the team for the summer of 2019. With Zachary Bridges planning to return this season, this year's Sharks team will feature a total of four Seahawk players.

Bridges hit .247 as a freshman on the Seahawks last season and has so far raised his batting average to .252 as a sophomore. He along with his brother Zachary are third generation students at UNC Wilmington within their family.

"They know what they do well," said Coach Jackson on the benefits of having a set of brothers on the team. "They can use that to set an example for others."

Mintz is currently a redshirt freshman with the Seahawks having sat out the 2018 season. He has made five appearances on the mound so far and has an ERA of 4.26. He also grew up in Wilmington and attended Ashley High School. He posted a 5-4 record in his career with the Eagles and recorded 120 strikeouts. In his senior year, he accomplished a strikeout to innings pitched ratio of two-to-one.

"It means a lot to me for my family to be able to make it to every single game and the support I receive from friends and family," said Mintz and being able to for both of Wilmington's baseball teams.

Picollo was originally drafted by the Mets in the 33rd round of the 2018 draft directly out of Blue Valley North High School in Leawood, Kansas but ultimately decided to keep his plans of playing for the Seahawks.

During his time at Blue Valley North, he posted a 2.67 career ERA and gained experience playing on the big stage as a Junior when he had the opportunity to pitch at Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals. He pitched a shutout in that game. He is currently redshirting this season with the Seahawks but is looking forward to getting back on the mound when the Sharks season begins.

"Sitting out this spring has given me the opportunity to work on a number of different things and get a lot stronger in the weight room," said Piccolo. "I am really excited to pitch again."

Piccolo is also a third-generation baseball player. His father John Sr. played College Ball at La Salle University. Both of his parents played sports at George Mason University where his mother Nicole ran track and his father John Piccolo Jr. played baseball. His father also played

College Ball at North Carolina State and later in Yankees Farm System. He is currently an Assistant General Manager of the Kansas City Royals.

• Discuss this story on the Coastal Plain League message board...





Coastal Plain League Stories from April 18, 2019

Sharks Welcome Three Seahawk Players - Wilmington Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.