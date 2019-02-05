Sharks Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Alliance Credit Union

The Wilmington Sharks are excited to announce a partnership with Alliance Credit Union as a Grand Slam Founding Partner. The Grand Slam Founding Partnership is a three year commitment between both the Sharks and Alliance Credit Union.

As a Grand Slam Founding Partner, Alliance Credit Union becomes the main sponsor of the Sharks reading program, as well as the "Sharky's Kids" program. The Sharks "Read Around the Bases" reading program encourages literacy and reading comprehension inside and outside the classroom for traditional and non-traditional K-8 schools. "Sharky's Kids" program aims to bring underprivileged kids and children with handicaps out to the ballpark for a fun night of baseball.

"Alliance Credit Union is thrilled to be partnering with the Wilmington Sharks as a Grand Slam Founding Partner this season", says Kandra Romeo, Business Relationship Manager at Alliance Credit Union. "We are committed to our community which we have been a part of for over 40 years and we are proud to support an organization who shares our values of doing good in our community".

Alliance Credit Union is a member-owned, financial cooperative that serves more than 40,000 members in six counties-Santa Clara, San Mateo and Alameda counties in California, and New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties in North Carolina. They also serve approximately 400 Community Business Partners (employers) throughout both states by offering exclusive benefits to their employees.

"We are elated to partner with such a great organization", says Sharks Assistant General Manager Alyson Smist. "I feel that the combination of our two businesses can truly make an impact on the Cape Fear region, specifically the focus of our youth groups and reading programs".

