Sharks Add Three Players from Davidson

The Wilmington Sharks are excited to welcome Parker Nolan, Alex Fenton, and Noah Takac from the Davidson Wildcats to the team for the upcoming season. All three players are currently freshman on the Wildcats with Nolan returning to Wilmington to play for his hometown team.

"Growing up around the team, it is a goal for a lot of players to make it to that level, and for me it has always seemed to be such a privilege to be able to play for an organization like this in such a special place," said Nolan. "I am truly grateful to have the chance to be a part of the team and look forward to finally experiencing it."

While growing up in Wilmington, Nolan attended Hoggard High School and made the All-Conference team. He also served as the team captain on the school's basketball team. He is currently hitting .333 on the season for the Wildcats. He hit his first career collegiate home run on March 2 vs. Toledo.

Takac was selected to the All-Region team in all four of his years at First Presbyterian Day High School in Macon, Georgia. During his junior and senior years, he was named to the All-State team in Georgia and received a Golden Arm award both of those years. He spent time on the football and basketball teams.

So far for the Wildcats, he has made five relief appearances on the mound. In his collegiate debut against Townson on February 16, he recorded two strike outs. He added two more strikeouts in his next appearance against Toledo on March 2.

Fenton attended South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte where he served as team captain and made the All-American team as an honorable mention. When he began his career at Davidson, Perfect Game listed him as a freshman to watch in the Atlantic 10. So far, he has lived up to those expectations and has recorded a minimum of one strikeout in each of his appearances on the mound in 2019.

"I think that the decision for us three to play in Wilmington was all influenced by one another," said Fenton. "Since we are so close, the opportunity to play with each other this summer was something that we all wanted to pursue. Once we found out that the Sharks was an opportunity for all three of us, we realized how great it would be to stick with each other and continue our individual development together and our friendship on and off the field."

