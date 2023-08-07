Seymour Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels pitcher Carson Seymour has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for July 31-August 6, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday evening in Altoona, Seymour held the Curve to one hit over five scoreless innings with no walks and nine strikeouts.

His nine punchouts were a season high. He also tied his longest outing of the season.

Seymour, pitching his first season at the Double-A level and his first full year with the Giants organization, has gone 2-2 with a 3.81 ERA this season in 21 games (16 starts). He is currently ranked third in the Eastern League in WHIP (1.20), third in BAA (.223) and fourth in ERA. He also has the second-lowest HR/9 (0.65), third-lowest BABIP (.272), fifth-highest groundball percentage (48.0) and seventh-lowest BB/9 (3.48) among qualified Eastern League pitchers.

In his last four starts since July 15, Seymour is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA (6 ER/18.2 IP) with 27 strikeouts.

Seymour, a native of Poway, Calif., was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the New York Mets out of Kansas State University. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants on August 2, 2023 along with J.D. Davis, Thomas Szapucki and current Richmond teammate Nick Zwack for Darin Ruf.

For the season, Seymour is the second Richmond player to be named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. Mason Black won the award on July 2 and was also named the league's Pitcher of the Month for June. Tyler Fitzgerald was named Eastern League Player of the Month for April.

ALL-TIME RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHERS OF THE WEEK

Daryl Maday (May 3, 2010)

David Mixon (May 10, 2010)

Eric Surkamp (May 9, 2011)

Ryan Verdugo (June 6, 2011)

Eric Surkamp (June 27, 2011)

Chris Heston (May 29, 2012)

Justin Fitzgerald (July 9, 2012)

Mike Kickham (August 6, 2012)

Edwin Escobar (August 5, 2013)

Matt Gage (May 22, 2016)

Andrew Suarez (July 24, 2016)

Tyler Beede (September 4, 2016)

Matt Gage (June 25, 2017)

Cory Taylor (July 30, 2017)

Dan Slania (August 20, 2017)

Garrett Williams (June 30, 2019)

Matt Frisbee (May 16, 2021)

Wil Jensen (August 7, 2022)

Matt Frisbee (August 14, 2022)

Mason Black (July 2, 2023)

Carson Seymour (August 7, 2023)

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday at The Diamond. Seymour will be on the hill for Richmond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday is Salute to the Peanut Night and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will take home a Ceramic Peanut Mug presented by the Virginia Peanut Growers Association. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

