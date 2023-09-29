September Spotlight: Highlights from Final Month

As the Charlotte Knights closed out their 2023 season, they saw a few of their players rise to the occasion to carry significant momentum into the offseason.

OFFENSIVE LEADERS

Nate Mondou

Infielder Nate Mondou became a staple piece of the Knight's lineup each night, and he rose to play some of his best baseball in the season's final month.

He batted .290 at the plate in 18 games played while leading the team in runs scored (11), home runs (four) and RBI (16). He also added eight walks, two stolen bases and one double to his name in September.

Yoelqui Céspedes

Outfielder Yoelqui Céspedes made his Triple-A debut on Sept. 10 and made his presence known by getting a base hit in all of his first eight games and a base hit in 10 of his 11 total games on the month.

He ended his first month of Triple-A baseball, hitting .362 in 11 games with one home run, six RBI, 10 runs scored, one stolen base and a team-leading six doubles.

PITCHING LEADERS

Chase Solesky

In September, RHP Chase Solesky made four appearances for Charlotte, including three starts. He walked away with a victory in two of those starts, throwing six innings each while not allowing a run.

He ended the month with a 2-1 record in 19 innings pitched with a 4.74 ERA while striking out 14 batters. On Sept. 2 in Jacksonville, Solesky fried the Jumbo Shrimp, and on Sept. 16 in Uptown, taking on Nashville, Solesky silenced the Sounds to get his two victories.

Mike Mayers

RHP Mike Mayers made six appearances with the Knights in September, posting a 2.61 ERA in 10.1 innings while striking out nine batters and only giving up two earned runs.

In four of his six appearances, Mayers allowed zero earned runs, shutting the door when his name was called in relief. In the season's final game, Mayers helped Charlotte secure the victory by restabilizing the pitching staff, throwing one perfect inning in relief as the team won 8-2 over the Memphis Redbirds.

