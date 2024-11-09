Segra Field Set to Host 2024 VISAA Boys State Soccer Finals

Segra Field is excited to host the 2024 VISAA Boys State Soccer Finals on Monday, November 11

Tickets to the matches will cost $10 per day and seating is general admission. Admission includes entry to all games taking place that day.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate on the day of the games.

Gates will open one (1) hour prior to the first kickoff of the day.

Monday, 11/11 - VISAA Finals

2:30 pm: #1 Walsingham Academy vs #6 Veratis School - DIII Final

4:30 pm: #1 Christchurch School vs #2 Seton School - DII Final

6:30 pm: #1 Cape Henry Collegiate vs #2 Episcopal High School - DI Final

