Second Annual Sounds Scramble Set for May 12 at Hermitage Golf Course

March 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds are excited to announce that the 2nd annual Sounds Scramble Charity Golf Tournament will take place Monday, May 12 at Hermitage Golf Course. Participants will have the opportunity to play alongside Nashville Sounds players and coaches, and all the funds raised will support the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

Registration for Sounds Scramble is open now through May 11th. Three different golf specific packages are available:

Navy Package - $1,250

Group of three + Nashville Sounds player or coach

Red Package - $1,000

Foursome

Individual Golfer - $300

Will be paired with other individual golfers to create a foursome

The tournament will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start and all participants will receive a gift bag, range balls, with complimentary breakfast and lunch included. Golfers will have the opportunity to purchase a Booster Mulligan Pack that includes two (2) mulligans for the team, a cannon shot, and one more on-course game. Tournament champions will be announced during the awards ceremony along with the different contest winners.

Along with golf packages, a limited number of corporate sponsorship options are available as well including Hole Sponsorship (with or without golf), Contest Sponsor (Longest Putt, Long Drive, Closest to the Pin, etc.), and beverage and cart sponsors.

For additional questions regarding registration or sponsorship options, please email KatieM@nashvillesounds.com.

