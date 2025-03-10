Bisons Partner with Buffalo's Capstream Technologies LLC to Complete Overhaul of Sahlen Field's Sound System

The Buffalo Bisons today announced that the team is completely overhauling the sound system at Sahlen Field, a project that will greatly enhance the overall fan enjoyment of Bisons baseball and non-game day events at the Herd's downtown ballpark. The project, which is being completed by Capstream Technologies, LLC of Buffalo, includes a complete replacement and upgrade of core systems and original equipment within Sahlen Field.

Conducted over an estimated 18 months, the initial phase of improvements also consists of a backend infrastructure assessment and upgrades to be completed by the Bisons Opening Day game on Friday, March 28 against Rochester (2:05 p.m.). Additional phases will address amp re-tuning, speaker upgrades and placement, and integrations with broadcast and video feeds.

The Sound System project continues the Bisons' and owners Bob and Mindy Rich's investment back into Sahlen Field in their goal of providing the absolute best sports and entertainment experience and value at every event. Since the ballpark opened in 1988, the Bisons have re-invested over $30 million in capital projects and renovations into Sahlen Field.

"Our goal every baseball season is to provide our fans the absolute best ballpark experience, and we're excited Capstream will help us deliver an exceptional gameday product to our fans. Partnering with Capstream for the overhaul of Sahlen Field's sound system has been a great decision because the AV professionals at Capstream have been able to expertly rebuild and renovate a sound system that was nearing 40 years in age to one that will significantly complement and enhance our entertainment efforts," said Anthony Sprague, Bisons general manager.

"We are beyond excited to work with the Bisons," says Howard Martin, partner, Capstream Technologies. "This project is a huge milestone for Capstream, and it's not just about providing cutting-edge audio and visual technologies. This project will elevate the fan experience and make the audience feel as if they are on the field and part of the game. We are very excited to provide this experience for Buffalo sports fans."

Opening Day on Friday, March 28 is the first of three home games to start the 2025 season. During Opening Weekend, March 29-30, all kids 14 years old and younger can get free tickets to the game at the Sahlen Field Box Office with an adult ticket purchase. The full 2025 Bisons Promotional Schedule is available at Bisons.com and all single-game, ticket packages and group outings are now on sale.

