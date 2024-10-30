Sebastian Giraldo Appointed as Technical Director of Chattanooga Football Club

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today that it has appointed Sebastian Giraldo, Ph.D. to become the first full-time technical director in club history.

Giraldo has been promoted from his position as CFC Academy's Director of Coaching and will oversee the men's and women's first teams and CFC Academy in his new role.

"Bringing in a technical director is key for the club, and Sebastian's background and experience will only help our players, staff, and coaches grow, from the Academy up through the first teams," said CFC Primary Owner Davis Grizzard. "Sebastian has demonstrated in his short time here that he has the expertise to build and execute a synchronized strategy for all of our teams at CFC."

Giraldo has a vast and diverse coaching resume. Before joining CFC as Academy Director of Coaching, he was the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club Elite Technical Director, where he oversaw 10,000 youth soccer players in the Colorado Front Range.

"I am truly honored to take on the role of technical director at Chattanooga FC," said Giraldo. "This club has a rich history and an enthusiastic community, and I am eager to help shape the future of soccer here. My focus will be on developing our exceptional staff and athletes, cultivating a relentless winning culture, and strengthening our ties within the community. Together, we will elevate the club to new heights and create unforgettable experiences for our fans."

Giraldo served as Women's Team Head Coach for the Colorado Storm (USL W League) and Colorado Rapids (WPSL), leading the teams through multiple successful seasons. He led the Storm to a Western Conference Championship and Mountain Division Championship in 2023, along with the national final this past summer, and he led the Rapids to two Rockies Division Championships. He was also named WPSL Mountain Conference Coach of the Year in 2022.

"We're very excited for Sebastian to lead our soccer operations at Chattanooga Football Club," Alton Byrd, CEO of Chattanooga Football Club said. "We're wanting to build synergies through the Academy, our women's team and our men's team. He's worked in the U.S. Soccer system for years as a successful head coach and we're excited for him to lead our teams here."

Before his time in Colorado, Giraldo was Technical Director & Methodology for San Antonio City Soccer Club, Head Coach of Corpus Christi FC in USL League Two, and Technical Director & Methodology at South Texas FC for several years. In 2021 he was the Tennessee Olympic Development Program Boys Head Coach.

Giraldo holds a Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin with a major in sport management and specialization in elite athlete development. His studies include intensive research on the lifestyles and habits of elite youth soccer athletes and behaviors of elite soccer players.

He has also worked as a consultant throughout the U.S. Soccer landscape. He was an external consultant for the development and implementation of several coach education programs across MLS academies and other national soccer entities.

Giraldo holds a US Soccer Federation National A License, Club Technical Leadership Coach Educator License and a United Soccer Coaches Coach Developer Diploma, among others. Giraldo is a US Soccer Coach Educator Developer among a multitude of various US Soccer licenses and teaching experience.

Giraldo will also continue in his role as CFC Academy Director of Coaching until a replacement is secured.

