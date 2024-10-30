Tyrone Marshall Receives Elite Formation Coaching License

October 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







Major League Soccer today announced that 22 coaches, including FC Cincinnati 2 Head Coach Tyrone Marshall, received their Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL) in partnership with the French Football Federation (FFF).

One of the most highly regarded and rigorous soccer coaching courses in the world, the fifth iteration of the EFCL ran a total of seven weeks over an 18-month period, which culminated at the famed INF Clairefontaine outside of Paris in August.

As part of the program, Marshall and other coaches across the MLS ecosystem were required to submit a final project that incorporated classroom and on-field instruction, illustrating their ability to master teachings over the course of the 18 months. The projects were then evaluated based off the candidates' ability to implement a principle of play within their environment or team.

In 2024, Marshall helped guide FC Cincinnati 2 to the best season in the club's three-year history in MLS NEXT Pro. The Orange and Blue set numerous single-season records and made a first-ever appearance in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 30, 2024

Tyrone Marshall Receives Elite Formation Coaching License - FC Cincinnati 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.